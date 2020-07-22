Hamilton Physician Group-Behavioral Health moves location

Hamilton Physician Group-Behavioral Health recently began seeing patients at its new location, 475 Reed Road, suite 104.
The practice continues to have a location in Ringgold at 45 College Park Drive, inside the Hamilton Physician Group-Catoosa Campus.
Due to COVID-19, many recent appointments have been conducted through telehealth.
“Telehealth visits are a safe and convenient way to get the help you need,” said Dr. John
, a psychiatrist with Hamilton Physician Group-Behavioral Health.
Beckner said that dealing with the stress of COVID-19 could be affecting a person’s focus, sleep and eating habits. “It’s not unusual to have anxiety during a disease outbreak, but chronic stress isn’t good for your body or mind,” said Beckner. “You might need to take steps to relieve the pressure you’re feeling.”
Services provided by the practice include counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, medication management and neurocognitive testing.
Hamilton Physician Group-Behavioral Health provides treatment for alcohol and substance abuse, anxiety, bipolar disorders, depression, eating disorders, mood disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, personality disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, thought disorders and stress management.
“You’re not alone,” Beckner said. “If your situation becomes unbearable and you feel constantly overwhelmed, reach out for help. We’re here for you.”
For more information, visit HamiltonHealth.com/behavioral or call (706) 529-8710.
