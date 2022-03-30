Hamilton Physician Group (HPG) – Murray Campus provides a number of health care services for Murray County and surrounding area residents.
“Our health care practice is based on the belief that each patient has unique needs that are of the utmost importance,” said Cecilia Smith, senior practice manager. “Our entire staff is committed to meeting those needs. As a result, a high percentage of our business is from repeat customers and referrals.”
Convenient Care
Hamilton Convenient Care Murray provides personalized, non-emergency medical care to adults and children (ages 2 and up) with no appointment needed. Extended hours are available to fit varying schedules.
Convenient Care hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Typical services include treatments for mild Illnesses, cold and flu, congestion, diarrhea, earache, nausea, rashes, sinus problems, sore throat, vomiting, lacerations, stiches and sprains and strains.
Chronic illness care is provided for diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension and hyperthyroid.
Preventive care services include physical examinations (routine) and adult immunizations (flu, hepatitis B, tetanus, pneumonia).
Convenient Care providers include Carley Smith, physician assistant; Rachel Goode, nurse practitioner; Alison Peden, nurse practitioner; and Jessica Sanders, nurse practitioner.
Primary Care
All services at HPG – Primary Care Murray are provided by an experienced, board-certified internal medicine physician, primary care physician or a family nurse practitioner.
Primary Care hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Dr. Russell Minor and Dr. Chelsea Forrester provide care for Primary Care Murray.
Hamilton Family Medicine Clinic
Hamilton Family Medicine Clinic is a physician practice where resident physicians provide comprehensive medical treatment alongside a board-certified family medicine physician.
Whether you need medical care for a common illness or a complex or chronic medical condition, the team of dedicated professionals will take the time to listen to you and provide the latest advances in medical treatment. Medical care is provided to patients who are ages 2 and up.
Services include annual exams; diabetes management; geriatric medicine; high blood pressure and high cholesterol management; depression and anxiety management; arthritis management; respiratory infection treatment; minor surgical procedures; and on-site lab work.
In addition to resident physicians, Dr. Bryan Cheever provides care at this location.
Hamilton Vascular Center
Hamilton Vascular Center providers see patients on Mondays at HPG – Murray Campus.
Care is provided for those with vascular disease, including aortic aneurysms, carotid disease, peripheral arterial disease and chronic venous disease.
Suzanne Brown, nurse practitioner, and Rory McCullough, nurse practitioner, see patients at this location. Dr. Hector Dourron and Dr. Michael Hartley — both board certified vascular surgeons — collaborate to develop comprehensive treatment plans.
Registered vascular technicians provide ultrasounds at the Murray location on Mondays and Tuesdays.
For information or to make an appointment, please call (706) 259-3336.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.