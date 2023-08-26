Hamilton Physician Group – Neurology has earned Patient-Centered Specialty Practice (PCSP) certification through the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
The PCSP Recognition program helps facilitate team-based care by improving collaboration with primary care and recognizing specialists who streamline and improve healthcare delivery.
The program recognizes specialty practices that excel in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. It focuses on proactive coordination and sharing information. Everyone in the practice works as a team to coordinate care with primary care, other referring clinicians, community resources and secondary services.
Some of the main benefits of PCSP are higher quality care, improved patient and provider experience (providers work more efficiently to provide coordinated care), better management of chronic conditions and a reduction in the overall costs of care by improving patient outcomes (consistent communication between primary care physicians and specialists can avoid expensive hospitalizations, Emergency Department visits and health complications).
