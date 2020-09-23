Hamilton Physician Group offering rapid flu test

Hamilton Physician Group, part of Hamilton Health Care System, is offering ID NOW Influenza A & B 2, the fastest rapid molecular flu test, at its Convenient Care locations.
The ID NOW delivers flu results in 13 minutes or less, making it faster than other molecular methods and more accurate than conventional rapid tests.
"This rapid flu test is reliable, and it allows us to make quick, effective treatment decisions," said Holly Andrews, director of business administration for Hamilton Physician Group.
Positive results are delivered in as few as 5 minutes, with 95 percent detected within 7 minutes.
The speed and reliability of the test help target antiviral therapy and antimicrobial stewardship, a coordinated program that promotes the appropriate use of antimicrobials (including antibiotics), improves patient outcomes, reduces microbial resistance and decreases the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant organisms.
