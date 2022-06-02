Hamilton Physician Group-Specialty Care recently relocated to 1107 Memorial Drive, suite 100.
Providers and specialties at the practice include Dr. Angel Brown (bachelor of science in nursing), pulmonology; Dr. Adela Castro, rheumatology; and Dr. Lee Connor, infectious disease.
“Improving our patients’ quality of life is our goal,” said Darla Brown, practice manager. “Our multidisciplinary team uses advanced diagnostic techniques to treat complex conditions.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (706) 529-3072.
