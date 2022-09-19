Hamilton Spine Health & Sport invites members of the community to “Golf Performance: Myth vs. Truth” on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at 1225 Broadrick Drive (inside the Bradley Wellness Center).
Presented by Tom Boers, who has a master’s degree in physical therapy, and Brian Smith, Golf Performance Center manager, this event will explore golf performance, back pain and how your golf swing may put you at risk for injury. Participants can learn the common flaws in the golf swing that lead to back pain and how to correct them without sacrificing power.
“Find some solutions on how to hit the ball farther, stay more consistent and lower your scores without sacrificing your body,” said Smith.
The event will include refreshments and an opportunity to meet staff members, tour the facility and try out the biomechanics lab. Attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a door prize.
Please RSVP to Smith at (706) 272-6000, ext. 3935. Space is limited.
