Hamilton Health Care System will hold a free, three-part Men’s Health and Urology event on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Held at Bradley Wellness Center, the event will include prostate-specific antigen (PSA), glucose and cholesterol screenings at 9 a.m.; an educational seminar and question and answer session by Drs. Charles Idom and Joseph Veys at 10 a.m.; and physical prostate exams beginning at 11 a.m.
The first 100 men who register and attend will receive a free Hamilton Golf umbrella. All participants may enter to win a Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch.
Please register by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/mensevent. If you have questions, please call (706) 272-6114. If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering.
