Hamilton Health Care System will hold a free Men’s Health event at the Bradley Wellness Center on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Beginning at 9 a.m., there will be health screenings (cholesterol, glucose, prostate specific antigen — also known as PSA — blood pressure and hearing), breakfast, health education and flu shots.
An educational seminar by Dr. Charles Idom and Dr. Joseph Veys will begin at 9:30 a.m., and physical prostate exams will begin after the seminar. Space is limited. Preregistration for the exam is required. Please indicate when registering.
Participants will receive door prizes and have the opportunity to win giveaways during the event.
Please register by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/mensevent2023. If you have questions, please call (706) 272-6114. If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering.
