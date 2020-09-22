Hamilton to hold Men's Health and Urology event

Hamilton Medical Center will hold a free, two-part Men’s Health and Urology event later this month.
A virtual webinar and question and answer session will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening will be held at Bradley Wellness Center during scheduled times between 4 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The virtual webinar will be presented via Zoom by Dr. Charles Ido Jr., Dr. Joseph Veys and Dr. Eduardo Rojas.
The first 100 men who register and attend will receive a free 12-ounce stainless steel mug. All participants may enter to win a Series 3 Apple Watch.
“This year’s event certainly will be different than in the past,” said Rachel Ogle, marketing outreach manager, “but we hope you’ll join us in a safe way.”
Please register by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/mensevent. If you have questions, please call (706) 272-6114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.