Hamilton Medical Center will host its “For Her” women’s event on Tuesday, April 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center. Registration is now open.
Dr. Chelsea Forrester, Hamilton Physician Group – Murray Campus, and Dr. Dustin Johnston, Hamilton Physician Group – Primary Care – Dalton, will present a Physician Talk and Q&A on “Women’s Health and Disease Prevention” at 5 p.m. Those who attend the Physician Talk will have priority entry to the exhibit hall.
“This event is always a lot of fun,” said Rachel Ogle, community outreach manager for Hamilton. “Many women ask us about the event months ahead of time.”
Screenings for the event will include cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, thyroid, hearing, vascular, skin cancer check and breast exam (physical breast exam).
The event will also include mini massages, acupuncture, food, health and wellness vendors, giveaways and door prizes.
All activities, services and giveaways will be available while supplies last and time permits. Those who register and attend the event will receive a free gift.
If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering.
To register, please visit hamiltonhealth.com/forher2023 or call (706) 272-6114.
