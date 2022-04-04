Hamilton Medical Center will host an in-person “For Her” women’s event on Thursday, April 21, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center.
For Her registration opened April 1.
“We’re excited to host this event again, and be able to have it in person,” said Rachel Ogle, community outreach manager for Hamilton.
Screenings for the event will include cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, thyroid, hearing, skin cancer check and breast exam (physical breast exam).
The event will also include mini-massages, acupuncture, food, health and wellness vendors, giveaways and door prizes.
Dr. Carol Gruver, a cardiologist, will provide a special session on “Women and Heart Disease.” During the special session, Cheryl Baucom, open-heart patient, will present her inspirational story.
All activities, services and giveaways will be available while supplies last and time permits. Those who registered and attend the event will receive a free gift.
If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering. Hamilton Health Care System follows social distancing and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Masks are required.
To register, please visit HamiltonHealth.com/ForHerEvent or call (706) 272-6114.
