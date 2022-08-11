NOI

Hamilton Health Care System hosts a “Coffee and Donuts Hiring Event” on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway. The event includes doughnuts, coffee, giveaways and on-site interviews. Participants are encouraged to ask about sign-on bonuses. Visit HamiltonHealth.com/careers for a complete list of current opportunities. For more information, call (706) 272-6271.

