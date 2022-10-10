Hamilton Health Care System will host a Pink Day event on Friday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park, 101 S. Hamilton St. The theme is “More than a color, more than a month.”
At noon, Dr. Eric Turner, medical director for the Peeples Cancer Institute, will present the latest guidelines and advancements in breast cancer genetics screening.
The event will include a free gift (while supplies last), cookies, pink lemonade, chair massages, acupuncture, nail painting and other spa treatments. A beginners yoga class will be at 12:15 p.m.
Regular breast self-exams, clinical breast exams and mammograms (based on age and health history) are recommended as the best way to detect breast cancer in the early stages.
“With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s a good time to be proactive,” said Rachel Ogle, marketing outreach manager for Hamilton Health Care System. “Nobody wants to hear a diagnosis of breast cancer, but early detection can make a huge difference.”
Some habits that can help reduce risk for breast cancer are maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, eating fruits and vegetables, not smoking and limiting alcohol consumption.
The Peeples Cancer Institute includes Dalton’s only Breast Imaging Center of Excellence; a comprehensive team of board-certified medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists and general surgeons/breast specialists; 3-D digital mammography; breast elastography; breast ultrasound; 3-D stereotactic breast biopsy; state-of-the-art radiation therapies; customized treatment plans; genetic testing and counseling; patient navigation and oncology social work services; and breast surgery and reconstruction.
