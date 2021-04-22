Dr. Mitch Frix and Dr. Nick Reed will present a free Hamilton Medical Center joint pain webinar on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The presentation is focused on advancements in shoulder replacement surgery and how the Mako robot and virtual 3D models are used to personalize hip and knee replacements.
Non-operative treatments for joint pain include anti-inflammatory drugs or other treatments such as physical therapy. When non-operative treatments offer little relief, and everyday activities are limited due to stiffness and pain, total joint replacement surgery may be the solution to allow people to keep moving without pain.
Hamilton Medical Center is ranked in the top 10% in the nation in patient safety in orthopedic care by CareChex and is certified by the Joint Commission in shoulder, hip and knee replacement surgery.
Please register by visiting hamiltonhealth.com/joint or calling (706) 272-6114. Register and attend to be entered to win one of four $50 Visa gift cards.
