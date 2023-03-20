Hamilton Medical Center is offering a seven-week evening certified nursing assistant (CNA) course.
Classes will be Monday to Thursday from 5 to 9:15 p.m., beginning Monday, March 27, and ending on Monday, May 15. The 120-hour program includes lectures, videos, testing and skills development. The program also includes basic life support.
Classes are at the Hamilton University Base, 1275 Elkwood Drive in Dalton. Students must be at least 16 years old to enroll. The program cost is $900, but Hamilton is offering tuition reimbursement and scholarships to qualified individuals. The certification exam cost is $112 (not included in the program cost).
For more information, visit https://www.hamiltonhealth.com/services/medical-education/cna-nurse-aide-training-program/ or email Brenda Hambrick at bhambrick@hhcs.org.
