• Hamilton Physician Group - Murray Campus, 800 G.I. Maddox Parkway, will provide COVID-19 vaccines, by appointment, on Friday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those ages 18 and up. Call (706) 686-8050 for an appointment. Limited appointments are available at this time.
• Hamilton Physician Group - Convenient Care Dalton, 1012 Burleyson Road, will provide COVID-19 vaccines, by appointment, on Tuesday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those ages 18 and up. Call (706) 529-3245 for an appointment. Limited appointments are available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.