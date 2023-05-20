The Peeples Cancer Institute at Hamilton Medical Center will host its next Freedom from Smoking program, an American Lung Association, eight-week smoking cessation program, starting Tuesday, June 6.
Sessions are Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation is in person at the institute. The registration fee is $75 for the entire series, however, those who complete the course will receive a $50 rebate.
The program is overseen by an American Lung Association-certified facilitator. A free box lunch is provided for in-person participants. For more information on the program, visit Lung.org/ffs. If you have questions, please email kwaddell@hhcs.org or call (706) 226-8966.
