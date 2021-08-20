Hamilton to provide free school supplies

Hamilton Health Care System will host a drive-through back-to-school celebration at Hamilton Physician Group – Murray Campus, 800 G.I. Maddox Parkway in Chatsworth, on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade may pick up school supplies while supplies last. Each child must be present to receive the supplies.
Free ice cream will also be provided to children who attend.
For more information, please call (706) 272-6114.
