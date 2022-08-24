Dr. Richard Morrison, cardiac surgeon for Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute, was recently honored in Hamilton County, Tennessee, for his impact on cardiac patients and family members.
Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger officially made the proclamation honoring Morrison at an event on Aug. 18. Patients, colleagues, Hamilton Health Care System representatives, family and friends attended the event.
Licensed in Georgia and Tennessee, Morrison practiced many years in Chattanooga. He is now chief of cardiac surgery at Hamilton Medical Center, but continues to take care of patients in Chattanooga, Dalton and the tri-state communities.
He received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee in June 1977, performed his internship and residency through the University of Tennessee at Erlanger, and his fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at New York University.
Morrison self-taught himself to sew and perform his procedures with either hand, making him one of the most sought-after surgeons during his internship and fellowship. He performs cardiac, thoracic and peripheral vascular procedures at Hamilton Medical Center.
