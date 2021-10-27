Hammond Creek Middle and Dalton Junior High students to present fall play

"The Phantom Tollbooth," Hammond Creek Middle School's fall play that opens Friday, Nov. 5, is a joint production of Hammond Creek and Dalton Junior High School students in grades six-nine.

Directed by Courtenay Cholovich, performances will be in the Hammond Creek theater at 7 p.m. Nov. 5-6 as well as 2 p.m. Nov. 7. The Nov. 7 show will be American Sign Language (ASL) translated.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $5 for students and $7 for adults, with cash or check payments accepted at the door. Dalton Public Schools staff members can attend at no charge.

