Hammond Creek Middle School principal aims to be a 'shining light' for students

Because Lauri Johnson spent several years working between her high school graduation and starting college as she was unsure of her life path, the Hammond Creek Middle School principal has "more empathy" for students who may also be struggling to find their place in the world.
"I build relationships throughout the building," said Johnson, who was Dalton Middle School's principal for two years before moving to Hammond Creek, which opened to students in grades six and seven for the 2021-22 school year. "Sometimes, kids just have to find their way."
Johnson, who enjoys spending time hiking and biking with her husband of seven years, Paul, and with their three dogs when she's not working, believes it's important for students to at least achieve a certification of some type, if not a college degree.
"You have to get a credential in something, or a college degree," she said. "You're more marketable" and have a higher earning potential.
Being bilingual also benefits students as they enter the workforce, so Hammond Creek will embrace bilingualism, including with a Spanish elective for native-Spanish speakers, she said. Growing up in a home where Spanish is spoken "is a tremendous asset; it may feel like the opposite when you're young, in the moment, and seeing your peers ahead of you (with English), but it opens doors, (rather than) closing them."
A native of Long Island, New York, Johnson "wasn't ready to go to college" after she graduated from high school, so she moved to Southern California to live with relatives and worked for three years, she said.
"I didn't know what I was going to do (long-term)," so she worked various jobs "in the business world" before returning to her home state to enroll at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.
An English major, "I was used to working hard," so she graduated in three years by taking extra courses, and she began moving toward education as a career path through classes late in her time at Stony Brook, she said.
She earned a master’s degree in information science from the State University of New York at Albany and moved to Georgia two decades ago, where her membership in a Decatur book club — William Faulkner's "As I Lay Dying" was the initial assignment — led to a job with Decatur City Schools because that school system's assistant superintendent was also a member.
She started as a media specialist, but she later served as principal of Decatur High School and director of secondary education for the school system. She's undertaken post-master’s coursework in curriculum and instruction at Georgia State University and holds an educational leadership certificate from the University of Georgia.
Theresa Perry, Dalton Public Schools' chief financial officer, worked with Johnson in Decatur for a decade and encouraged her to join Dalton Public Schools.
Johnson's "passion for — and knowledge about — students, academics and teacher development were so strong, (and) I was able to observe her leadership progression from teacher to assistant principal to principal of Decatur High School," Perry said. Both school systems strive "for academic excellence" and are "determined to close achievement gaps," so Perry was "thrilled" to see Johnson become principal of Dalton Middle School and just as excited to see her named principal of Hammond Creek.
Despite her extensive high school experience, Johnson prefers middle school students, as "they're goofy, but willing and eager to show themselves to you," she said. "Some are going through a lot, so they need a light and a smile, and if I can be that shining light, that's what I want to do."
Johnson, whose son Sebastian is a student at Ivy League member Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, served as the director of organizational improvement for the Southern Regional Education Board in Atlanta before taking over as Dalton Middle School's principal July 1, 2019.
Curriculum "standards were changing across the nation, and I was working with secondary principals on math and literacy instruction and teacher improvement," Johnson said. "I was on a plane somewhere nearly every week."
"I really missed the energy of a school, having a huge impact on students and leading a team to great work" when she was in the central office for Decatur City Schools and then on the Georgia Tech campus for the Southern Regional Education Board, she said.
"You get so much back on an emotional level when you see the process going in the right direction, and you don't get that when you're a consultant flying in, then leaving."
"You want to be there for the celebrations, but you also want to be there for the opposite — when something doesn't work — so you can reflect, roll up your sleeves and" fix it, she said. "You should make where you're at awesome instead of always looking down the street for something different."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.