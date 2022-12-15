Whitfield County Election Supervisor Mary Hammontree has been named the sole finalist for director of the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center by the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.
Hammontree said she is “honored” the commissioners have chosen her to help take the senior center forward.
“I have been the election supervisor for 10 years,” said Hammontree. “I have worked for the county over 32 years. I felt it was time to retire from elections. It was a very hard decision to make. I have enjoyed serving the voters of Whitfield County, and I have the most awesome staff and poll workers. I will be staying with the county as the senior center director. I want to continue to serve the citizens of Whitfield County in a different capacity. I have always had a love for seniors, and now I will be able to serve them, as they are well deserving of being served.”
Long-time senior center Director Rosie Mosteller is retiring this month.
For some 40 years the city of Dalton and Whitfield County have jointly funded the senior center on Cappes Street in Dalton, and the city has operated it. But when the two governments renegotiated the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement this summer they agreed the county will operate and solely fund the senior center.
The LOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that funds local government operations. Under Georgia law, local governments must renegotiate how they split revenues from the LOST every 10 years.
In a November presentation to senior center members, Mosteller said the change in operations had nothing to do with her decision to leave.
“I am retiring,” Mosteller said. “The No. 1 question I get is ‘Is the county running you off?’ I have to tell you no.”
Mosteller said she told city officials in January, months before the county agreed to take over the senior center, that she would retire before the end of the year.
“I’ve been here 38 years,” she said. “That’s a long run.”
The commissioners have also named Shaynee McClure as the sole finalist for election supervisor. McClure is a graduate of Dalton State College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She has worked in the Catoosa County elections office for the past six years, most recently as the custodian of elections.
“I am looking for a career that I can stay in for years to come,” she said.
In that November meeting with senior center members, Whitfield County officials said they aren’t looking to cut services.
“Resources for the senior center will not diminish,” said County Administrator Robert Sivick. “If anything, they will increase.”
“We’d like to bring the Whitfield County Health Department in to provide health monitoring, health services,” he said. “We would like to bring in the University of Georgia Extension Service. They have folks who provide nutrition services and things like that. For the meals program, we are going to seek funding from the federal Senior Nutrition Program.”
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said Wednesday that officials plan “to market the center so all Whitfield County seniors know it is available for them. This includes all seniors in Dalton city limits, too, as they are also residents of Whitfield County.”
Jensen said he is “grateful that Mary Hammontree will stay with the county in a different role, so she will be available in January to assist in the transition with the sole finalist, Shaynee McClure. The election registrar is such an important position for Whitfield County. We are thankful Ms. Hammontree is willing to help Ms. McClure get off to a strong start in 2023.”
Hammontree said she has told McClure “if she has any questions to give me a call.”
Jensen said Hammontree and McClure “can start two weeks after the public notice and comment period is completed. With the holidays, this means the first start date for both roles will be Jan. 2, 2023. The commissioners will have an agenda item to vote to officially approve both individuals on Jan. 9.”
Hammontree said her plan is to start at the senior center on Jan. 2.
