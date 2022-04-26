Peter Hanson said he was looking for "volunteer work that would be meaningful, where I'd really feel like I was making a contribution."
He found that volunteer work in 2016 when he became a court-appointed special advocate (CASA).
CASAs are the advocates for children who have been taken from their families by the state Division of Family and Children Services (DFACS) and placed in foster care. CASAs are the voice of those children in Juvenile Court. They interview the children, and others involved in the case, and make recommendations to the court and DFACS about what ought to happen with the child. They write a report before each court session. They make sure parents are taking the classes or meeting the other conditions imposed by the court.
"It's very rewarding work," said Hanson. "It's definitely challenging. But that's what makes it rewarding. We stay with the child for the whole duration of the child's stay in foster care. The (Division of Family and Children Services) case manager might change. Other people might change. But the CASA is there for the duration."
On Friday at a ceremony at the Dalton Elks Lodge, the Family Support Council named Hanson its CASA Volunteer of the Year.
The Family Support Council focuses on preventing child abuse and neglect in Whitfield and Murray counties. Among other services, it provides residential services and life skills coaching to teen mothers, advocacy services for abused and neglected children, support groups and other activities for grandparents raising grandchildren, and parenting classes.
Since becoming a CASA volunteer, Hanson has been the advocate for 17 children.
"According to his supervisor, (Hanson) does better investigations than the FBI," said Chelsea DeWaters, Murray/Whitfield CASA program manager. "He’s great at that all-important skill of verifying information, to make sure that his advocacy is always supported by reliable, clear information."
"He has given careful attention to every detail of every case we’ve seen him work," said DeWaters. "He asks the right questions, and if an answer to a relevant question cannot be found, he always goes the extra mile to sort it out. As a result, he’s been responsible for incredibly delicate and important information coming to light, that most likely would never have surfaced without his efforts."
DeWaters said Hanson builds trusting relationships with the children he works with and always treats parents with respect.
She said he helps train and is a cheerleader for other CASAs.
"He is a true champion for this community, and for building a town that takes care of its own, and we could not be more proud and grateful that he’s chosen this work as his current mission and us as his team," she said.
Among the others honored Friday were:
• Inez Cannon was acknowledged for receiving this year’s United Way of Northwest Georgia Elaine Butler Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Murray County. Butler’s daughter, Carlene Mutter, formally presented the award to Inez on behalf of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
• Melissa Broom, the Sword and Shield Award.
• Michelle Bryant, the Teenage Whisperer Award.
"I was really proud to receive this award," said Bryant. "Working with teens presents unique challenges. By the time they get to be that age they've probably been in and out of the system for a while, and they can often be rather cynical."
• Tammy Carr, the Nitty Gritty Award.
• Pamela Clayton, the First Responder Award.
• Debi Dombroski, the Keep on Keeping on Award.
• Vickie Duggan, the Most Highly Trained Award, for completing 46.75 hours of in-service training in 2021.
• Diane Green, the Unsung Heroes Award.
• Sarah Jones, the Carpe Diem Award.
• Rachel Lea, the Court Report Guru Award.
• Cyndi Lesslie, the Making a Difference One Child at a Time Award.
• Rachel Ogle, the Mover and Shaker Award.
• Kelli Punchard, the Above and Beyond Award.
• Renee Rector, the Soldier On Award.
• Liliana Rivera, the Mama Bear Award.
• Brittany Valley, the Consider It Done Award.
Peggy Rann was acknowledged for earning the most points in the Share the Heartbeat of CASA Volunteer Drive earlier this year, doing the most to share the CASA volunteer opportunity with others.
Marian Stranahan and Amber Henderson were acknowledged for seven and a half and five years, respectively, of CASA service. Both are now retiring from being CASA volunteers and moving into new roles with the program as members of the advisory board.
Those interested in volunteering as a CASA and taking part in the training can call the Family Support Council at (706) 428-7934.
