“Every day, we have to teach our children that when the police pull you over, don’t reach for anything, (and) keep your hands up, because we don’t know if they’ll come home that night,” said Debra Pourquoi, a teacher at The Dalton Academy who is Black.
“We want the world to see we have to have hard conversations with our young people because the first thing people see is something we can’t take off — our skin — and that’s what Black Lives Matter means (to me).”
Pourquoi was one of several Black Dalton residents who shared their perspectives Feb. 17 at Dalton Junior High School as part of “Changing Our World Together,” a panel organized by the journalism and criminal justice programs of the junior high and The Dalton Academy.
‘We’re not saying any other lives don’t matter’
“If I get pulled over, I immediately call my husband and put him on speaker phone,” said Shaka Cobb, a journalist who now works for the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. “I don’t feel safe (being pulled over.)”
As police officers, “we do have a problem going to our gun too quickly, just my opinion,” said Keidric Johnson, a Dalton Police Department officer. “The last thing I want to do is end a man’s life, (and) as a Black man, I’m all for the Black Lives Matter movement.”
“I love Black Lives Matter, (and) we’re not saying any other lives don’t matter,” Cobb said. “We know your lives matter; we’re only saying our lives matter as much as” those of anyone else.
“Black lives have been devalued in the past, (and that’s) not a feeling, data supports it,” said Antoine Simmons, a community advocate and mediator. “Black Lives Matter means our lives matter.”
‘History reveals what was gotten right and wrong’
In addition to movements like Black Lives Matter, Black History Month, being observed this month, is critical because it illustrates all of history, “the good, the bad and the ugly,” which makes it “authentic,” said Simmons. “History, in general, gives us an idea of where we are today, reflecting on how we got here. History reveals what was gotten right and wrong so we continue what we got right and not repeat what we got wrong.”
Black History Month is also “American History Month,” as it spotlights what Black culture has added to American culture, said Tom Pinson, director of the Mack Gaston Community Center. “I think all cultures should be celebrated, too,” from Native American and Hispanic to Indian and Asian.
Black history ought to be celebrated “year-round and talked about every day,” Cobb said. Just as Black history was regularly discussed in her family growing up, Cobb and her husband “make sure to teach our daughter at home.”
Black History Month is important not just for Black people “but all people, so they understand the contributions” Black individuals have made to the country, said David Thomas, a minister and lifelong Daltonian. “We are a great people, and society needs to understand that.”
Pride and concerns
Several panelists recalled their early and continuing experiences with racism and discrimination, expressing pride in strides that have been made, but also concerns that progress has slowed or even ceased.
Eugene Miller, who was born and raised in Dalton and now owns Miller Brothers Rib Shack, always assumed a Black person would never be president of the United States, because only white people can “live in the White House,” so he was heartened by the election of Barack Obama.
Dalton was segregated when he was young, and he was “confused” as a teenager about “colored” and “white” bathrooms, “colored” and “white” water fountains, why he and other Black people could only sit in the Wink Theatre’s balcony and the backs of buses. In fact, he sneaked into a “white” bathroom and drank from a “white” water fountain to see if — and how — they were “different,” but the bathrooms appeared the same, and the water tasted the same.
“I just didn’t understand,” he said.
Eventually, he realized “knowing who you are — regardless of skin color” — and not allowing anyone else to “tell you who you are will take you a long way.”
“Nobody can stop you but you, (but) lend a hand to help others who are down” so they, too, can reach “self-realization,” he advised. Many “people have been truly hurt in life.”
Audrey Simmons first felt the sting of racism when she was in middle school in Dalton and tried out for cheerleading in the seventh grade. The team had to have one Black member, she said, so she was chosen.
However, “they didn’t embrace me; (instead), they practiced and met without me,” said Audrey Simmons, assistant director of the Mack Gaston Community Center and a licensed professional counselor. “My mom had to come to my rescue, and it was not pretty.”
The experience “did change how I felt about myself,” she said. “I thought there was something wrong with being Black.”
Only after she “learned more about who I was did I respond differently” to racism, she said. “I used to respond in a bad way — I had lots of anger — but (then I became) proud of who I am.”
In the streets, “people say (racist) things, but don’t let words break you, (because) that’s what they want to see,” Johnson advised. “They want to see you broken.”
Pourquoi “came along right after integration” in Dalton Public Schools, and she was the only Black child in her class of 20 at Roan School, which “was hard for me” until a teacher helped her discover “skin color is only skin deep,” she said. “Inside, we’re all the same.”
As a member of a region-winning golf team in 1968, Tulley Johnson and his teammates earned a spot in the state tournament in Bainbridge, he said. The previous year, teams had access to the clubhouse and enjoyed a steak dinner inside, but in 1968 the clubhouse was closed off, bathrooms were outside, and players were offered an outdoor barbecue.
Later, while in the military, Tulley Johnson was in Greece after the Vietnam War and a teacher invited him to his classroom, said the treasurer of the Dalton Board of Education in his 22nd year on the board. There, he showed students “I’m human just like everybody else.”
“I set them straight that we are people,” he added. “You are somebody, and you are special.”
Racism “still exists here, and it still hurts,” Thomas said. “Everything is not level.”
When Black people make up 12% of the U.S. population but a third of the prison population, “we know there is systematic racism” in the criminal justice system, Thomas said. “Are we not as moral as other people?”
It’s now “illegal to discriminate outwardly, (so) discrimination has become covert,” said Antoine Simmons. “Systems in place have been the norms” for a long time.
Too often, Black people are passed over for promotions at work, despite being as — or more — qualified than those who do get the promotions, said Tyree Goodlett, who represents Ward 3 on the Dalton City Council. A “finish line” is established, but, then, when Black people reach the finish line, “they move the line again.”
That word
While the panelists were united on many fronts, one issue they disagreed on was the use of “the N-word” by and among Black people.
“There’s lots of heated talk on this because it’s generational, and the debate goes on,” Antoine Simmons said. That word “started out to devalue (Black people), but it’s been reclaimed to empower — but only in a certain culture and within a certain context.”
“You have to understand who you’re talking to, (and) don’t use that word with me,” Thomas said. “Too much bloodshed has come our way for anyone to loosely use that word.”
“’Black’ was (once) dirty and bad, but now ‘Black’ is beautiful,” said Marisa Kelley, the Dalton Whitfield NAACP branch president. So, too, “we’ve tried to take something that meant we were less and remix it” with “the N-word.”
There is “no place for that word, (which) was used to degrade people of color,” Pourquoi said. “I tell my students to express themselves with different words (rather) than limit their vocabulary.”
“I don’t like the word, and I don’t use it,” Cobb said. “I’m not offended when people use it around me, but I don’t like when we use it.”
Personal stories like those shared by the panelists “can create community (as) we talk about tough topics,” said Missie McKinney, principal of the junior high. “I hope we (all listen) to understand, and see things through the eyes” of other people.
