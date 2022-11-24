Nicole Hardeman says she chose to work in family medicine because she “loves getting to know people, hearing their stories and sharing ways they can optimize their health. I believe a great physician is a great listener.”
Hardeman is a family medicine physician at Hamilton Family Medicine Clinic, located inside Hamilton Physician Group — Murray Campus in Chatsworth.
She attended medical school at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee, Georgia, and completed her residency training in family medicine at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Her family medicine residency training focused on outpatient primary care, osteopathic manipulative medicine and the business of medicine. Her training program also allowed her to focus her elective training in community medicine and obesity medicine.
Outside of family medicine, Hardeman said she loves spending time with her husband and two sons. She also enjoys running, exercise and finding ways to become involved in the community.
“I chose to work at Hamilton because it provided me with an opportunity to not only serve the community through direct medical care but also to work directly with the next generation of new physicians training in the Hamilton Family Medicine Residency Program,” she said.
To schedule an appointment with Hardeman, call (706) 686-8015.
