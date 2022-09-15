Dr. William Hardeman Jr. says he realized he wanted to be a physician when he was 10 years old.
“I watched my mother, an oncology nurse, care for her patients,” he said. “That had a big impact on me.”
Hardeman chose to specialize in general surgery because, he said, it often provides the opportunity for his patients to experience immediate results.
“That is still the most satisfying experience about this occupation,” he said.
Earning a master’s degree in Public Health Administration from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Hardeman attended medical school at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - Georgia Campus in Atlanta. He completed his residency training in general surgery at the OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Hardeman said he believes in a holistic approach to patient care.
“It’s important to really listen to patients,” said Hardeman. “In most situations, they can tell or show you exactly what is wrong. The services and care we provide is only a portion of the patient experience. I find that patients appreciate the interpersonal interaction and empathy a physician can provide.”
He said being a good surgeon requires patience and endurance to complete complex surgical procedures.
Outside of surgical care, Hardeman said he loves spending time with his wife and two sons. He also enjoys going to the gym and working on odd jobs around the house.
To schedule an appointment with Hardeman, call (706) 278-6403.
