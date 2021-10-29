Harlan hopes to continue battle against blight, efforts to improve recreation

City Council member Annalee Harlan said Dalton is a city that "believes in taking care of our own."
"We don't wait for people to come in and help us," she said.
Harlan, who was elected to the council in 2017, faces attorney Rodney Miller in the Tuesday election for the Ward 2 seat on the council. The race is nonpartisan, meaning no political party is listed. Council members are elected citywide, and council terms are for four years.
Harlan has been a leader in the effort with Whitfield County to provide drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations at the Dalton Convention Center, and she led the effort that made Dalton the first city in Georgia to provide the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.
"We in Dalton believe in taking care of our own," she said.
Harlan said the City Council has acted to protect its employees and its citizens by requiring the use of masks in city buildings.
"We lost a very dear employee who was part of our city court system early in the pandemic. One life is too many lives to lose," she said. "We are following science. This is not something that we came up with. This is a recommendation (from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) that when you have a low level of vaccinations in your community and you have high positivity rate you should require masks."
Harlan said the council during the last four years has put a strong emphasis on making the city more attractive.
"Our biggest accomplishment, which is still in progress, is the work on blight," she said. "We are making huge progress in looking better and being a more attractive and welcoming community."
Council members have been more aggressive in getting blighted buildings, such as the former restaurant at Little Five Points and the Econo Lodge on Tampico Way, condemned and torn down. They also changed their rubbish law to reduce the amount of time debris sits at the side of the street before being picked up.
"I am most proud of the team of department heads and employees we have built," Harlan said, noting the last two city administrators have been promoted from within the city government, which she said shows the quality of its employees.
She said the council has made efforts to attract and retain employees
A fourth-generation Daltonian, Harlan has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bryan College. She worked for 12 years as a paramedic before starting a healthcare services company, North Georgia Community Hospice, in 2017.
"We are a safe community, and I am proud of that," she said. "You can't focus on other needs until your citizens are safe."
Harlan said if reelected she would work to continue the city's efforts to reduce blight and to improve stormwater control.
She said she would also work to improve the city's recreational facilities and to oversee the projects it has underway, such as the soccer complex at Heritage Point Park, the aquatics center near the Dalton Mall and upgrades to the John Davis Recreation Center.
"I love Dalton, and the thing I love most about Dalton is the people," she said. "We have a lot of great assets, and I want to continue to build on those. But what really makes Dalton great is the people, and I want to continue to work on efforts to attract people who want to work with us, live with us and play with us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.