Harless wants Dug Gap Elementary to 'Keep Moving Forward'

Laurie Harless, Dug Gap Elementary School's first-year principal, said she grew up "with teaching in my bones."
"My mother, and both of my grandmothers, were high school teachers ... and I played school all the time in my room with my imaginary 'students,'" she said. "It was destined to be."
Harless taught grades two and three for 16 years in several schools in Gordon County and Whitfield County, then was an assistant principal for eight years at Cedar Ridge Elementary School before replacing Mandy Locke at Dug Gap, and though she didn't consider becoming a principal until she was an assistant principal, with her youngest daughter, Autumn, starting college, she now has the time to commit to being a principal, she said. She has a doctorate in leadership, and "I'm ready to take the next step in leadership."
Sunshine Narramore, Westside Elementary School's principal, and Harless worked on their leadership doctorates together — they taught alongside one another at New Hope Elementary School, as well — and cheered one another on, Harless said.
"I wanted to go as far as I could with my education."
Once she achieved her doctorate, it made sense to move into a leadership position, although part of her still misses the classroom.
"You have close relationships with students, and seeing that light bulb come on for them is very rewarding," she said. "You see their growth" from the start of the school year to the end of the school year and "you know 'I taught them that.'"
In her new role, "I'm really excited to get to know everyone" not only at Dug Gap Elementary, but in the surrounding community, because "it's like a family," she said. "I only live about two miles from the school, and I see families on weekends all the time using the playground and the pavilion."
"We want parents to come in, and they want to be here," she said. "The school is very welcoming and cozy."
Harless credits her "phenomenal mentor," Cindy Dobbins, the principal of Cedar Ridge Elementary, for "inspiring" her to reach for a principal position and preparing her for the role.
"She's amazing, and (from her) I learned the importance of building relationships" with teachers, students and parents, Harless said. With parents, for example, "you need to communicate in the good times so that when you need to communicate with them in difficult circumstances, they know you're supportive of them."
As an administrator, "I really like supporting teachers, and I know what they need, because I was a teacher for 16 years," she said. "I've been in those shoes."
"Teachers need to know their (administrators) have their back, that you'll support them, that whatever it is, we can find a solution and get through it," she said. "And sometimes, they just need someone to listen to them."
Dug Gap Elementary has a familial feel, because so many teachers have been there for several years, and "that's a good sign, that they want to be here," Harless said. "I'm looking forward to being part of the family," and she kicked off the 2021-22 school year with a July retreat for the school's leadership team of 18.
"I want to hear what they like and don't like, what they want to change and don't want to change" at Dug Gap, she said. "I plan to listen and observe more than talk and change," at least early in her time there, because "I don't want to do anything drastic."
She's positive this year's school slogan "Keep Moving Forward" is the right choice.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, school has been "unusual and unexpected" for students, staff and families, but "I want us to keep moving forward, because there's no point in dwelling on the negative," she said. "If there are gaps in learning" for students because of the pandemic's disruptions to education, "we're going to meet them where they are and help them make gains."
Although Dobbins was "sad to lose" Harless, "I am very excited for her as she moves to this new leadership role," she said. "She always goes that extra mile to make sure that all students are growing as learners, and I know that will continue at" Dug Gap.
A native of Pensacola, Florida, Harless met her husband of a quarter-century, Kenneth, a Dalton native, at Auburn University, and they both are devoted to the Tigers, regularly attending home games for the football team. Their daughter Haley is a junior at Auburn, while Autumn is a freshman.
In addition to acquainting herself with the staff, students and families of Dug Gap, Harless dedicated her summer leading into the 2021-22 school year to reaching out to the school's stakeholders and business partners, she said. After spending eight years at one school, "it's hard not knowing everyone" at a new school, but — living up to the school's slogan for 2021-22 — she's "going to keep moving forward."
"Harless is professional in all that she does and leads from the heart," Dobbins said. "She had great relationships with our students and staff, and I know she will do the same" at Dug Gap.
