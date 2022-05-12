Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Jane Harrell moved to Dalton with her family in 1971. She quickly took the community to heart, and Dalton embraced her, too.
Many people know her voice from her “Southern Scenes” and community calendar segments on local radio or her name from the stories she wrote for the Dalton Daily Citizen and Dalton magazine or her face from the TV show she hosted on the local cable system. Others worked with her on the boards of the Prater’s Mill Foundation or the Creative Arts Guild or almost a dozen other local organizations.
Harrell passed away Tuesday. She was 85.
Harrell married her high school sweetheart, Monroe (Money) Harrell, in 1956 after he was discharged from the Navy. They were married for 60 years until his death in 2016.
Tracey Burke, one of Harrell’s daughters, said her father was in the insurance business and was transferred several times before the family settled in Dalton.
“When we moved to Dalton in 1971, Mom became active in the PTA and the Prater’s Mill Foundation, where she took on the task of publicity,” Burke said.
Harrell was one of the founding members of the Prater’s Mill Foundation, which sponsors the annual country fair to raise money to help preserve the historic mill. She volunteered for 23 years and served as vice president.
Judy Alderman, also one of the founders of the Prater’s Mill Foundation and its longtime president, recalls Harrell’s creativity.
“We didn’t have a lot of money, so we needed free publicity, and Jane was a natural,” she said. “Just one example, she sent a bag of cornmeal to the ‘Today’ show (on television network NBC). (Weatherman Willard Scott) held that bag of cornmeal up on the air and talked about Prater’s Mill. That was her idea. No one told her to do that.”
“She was unconventional. She was funny, and every project she took on she gave her all to,” said Alderman.
Ellen Thompson worked with Harrell for many years through the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society.
“I don’t believe I ever saw her without a smile on her face,” Thompson said. “She was always so very positive.”
In 1976, Alderman and Harrell, working for the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, began a program focusing on the Bicentennial and local events celebrating the nation’s 200th birthday. Alderman bowed out for family reasons, but Harrell proved a natural and was noticed by station management, beginning a career in local radio.
“Jane had an ability to communicate that was both informative and entertaining,” said Paul Fink, owner and general manager of the North Georgia Radio Group. “She was never dry. Jane had a unique voice. It was one you would not confuse with a number of other people’s voices, and she had a smile that she was able to communicate with her voice.”
Harrell was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, but that didn’t slow her down.
Longtime friend Lori McDaniel said Harrell “felt compelled to demystify chemotherapy and radiation (therapy) for those newly diagnosed with cancer.”
“She created two brochures, ‘Chemotherapy 101’ and ‘Radiation 101,’ which Dalton Utilities printed for Relay for Life one year,” McDaniel said. “Jane placed them at oncology offices and other cancer-related treatment facilities around town. Those brochures were reprinted many, many times at the requests of those facilities. Jane’s humor and down to earth verbiage helped untold numbers of cancer patients over the past 20-plus years.”
McDaniel said even when battling cancer, Harrell’s humor didn’t fail.
“We were sitting in Flammini’s having dinner, and Jane pulls out what looked like a saline bottle that you’d see in a hospital and she poured something from it into her glass,” McDaniel recalled. “I said, ‘Is that some sort of special tonic to help you keep your immune system up?’ and she said, ‘Yes, that’s what gin does.’”
The family will receive visitors at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 901 W. Emery St., where Harrell was a member, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday prior to the memorial service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Rick Tiff presiding.
