Harrells selected as June Yard of the Month

Contributed photo

The Harrell family has lived in this home for many years and has created a lush landscape in their yard so much that each year they have birds nest right in the ferns on their front porch.

 

The home of Dan and Debbie Harrell of Lakemont Drive. was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for June 2021. The yard has one of the biggest fig trees we've seen in the county!

The Beautification Committee chooses one yard each month to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton.

To nominate a yard, visit keepdalton whitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahart line@dwswa.org. Congratulations, Dan and Debbie!

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you