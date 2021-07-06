Harrells selected as June Yard of the Month

The home of Dan and Debbie Harrell of Lakemont Drive. was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for June 2021. The yard has one of the biggest fig trees we've seen in the county!
The Beautification Committee chooses one yard each month to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton.
To nominate a yard, visit keepdalton whitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahart line@dwswa.org. Congratulations, Dan and Debbie!
