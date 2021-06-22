For Jurnee Harris, crowned Miss Juneteenth on Friday, the Juneteenth holiday means honoring ancestors, and that's accomplished by "having pride in our heritage and culture, dignity in ourselves and protecting" one another.
"I get really nervous (on a stage), so my heart was racing" as she delivered her speech during Friday's event, part of the third annual Juneteenth Community Celebration organized by the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP, but "I just decided to be myself," said Harris, a graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School and a rising sophomore at Georgia State University. "You can do anything by being yourself and can accomplish a lot."
Harris, a biology major who hopes to have her own orthodontic practice one day, was selected over eight other young women competing in the first Miss Juneteenth pageant at sold-out Rock Bridge Community Church's Stage 123, one of several events presented by the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP. Tiana Griffin, a student at Southeast, was runner-up, while Asia Kennebrew, a rising sophomore at Dalton High School, was named Miss Congeniality.
America can only achieve racial harmony by remembering the value of "We" and "seeing the 'Me' in 'We,'" Griffin said. All Americans need to "see the 'Me' in 'We'" for the nation to flourish.
Juneteenth celebrations honor ancestors who "risked their lives for us, and we should carry on," Kennebrew said. "I want to be a role model" for other young Black girls, so they can see "they can be anything if they put the work into it."
Ways of achieving racial harmony in America were a topic for several of the pageant's contestants, including Maliyah McSears, who noted "we should treat others the way we want to be treated, and we could also stop being selfish, only thinking about ourselves, caring for others, instead."
All ethnic groups need to be not only "understood, but respected," said Akeyla Ntlabati. "My ancestors fought for me to reach goals they didn't have the opportunity to (grasp)."
On Juneteenth, June 19, now a federal holiday, Tori Clark considers that "our culture is more than basketball, cookouts and hip-hop."
"People fought for centuries, and we show our appreciation for all their struggles," Clark said. "We remember the struggles we still have to overcome, (so) it's not all fun and games."
Lyreik Anderson ponders how her ancestors were "beaten, raped and tortured" for centuries, and even when "freedom" was nominally gained, they still were "not loved in this land," so they had to "scrape and struggle on their own," she said. And though they may not be blood relations to her, she still considers them "my family."
There are two types of ancestors, genetic and historic, and "they took a stand to make my life easier," which is why they should be celebrated every day, not one day, one weekend or one month, said Akira Bell.
"My great-grandmother lived through slavery and segregation; she couldn't walk into bathrooms or onto this stage I'm on tonight."
That was a time when Black "minds, bodies and souls were kept in captivity, a struggle we're still trying to overcome," said Kemara Washington. "If you don't know your history, you don't know yourself."
Another way of honoring ancestors is by taking advantage of the opportunities they fought to provide, said Harris, who received a $500 scholarship for being named Miss Juneteenth. "I want to be a role model for" other Black girls.
And that was one point of the pageant, said Rick Willis, one of the masters of ceremonies.
"We want young girls to see, to have examples of what they can be, (so) later they'll be in line to do it."
Miss Juneteenth represents "excellence and community," said Marisa Kelley, president of the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP. While not perfect, all of the contestants are "striving for perfection, walking in integrity, and have moral standards."
They're serious about "handling their business, love (their) community, and want to make it better," Kelley said. They also have "servant hearts," embodying the focus on excellence and community modeled by "our ancestors."
On June 19, 1865, the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom from slavery in Texas, where enforcement of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation didn't truly take practical effect until Union soldiers reached the state to enforce it. Since then, Juneteenth has grown into a celebration of the emancipation of those who had been slaves in the United States.
It also became a federal holiday last week, after Congress approved a bill to make Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday, and President Joe Biden signed it. It's the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
"My family, we've always celebrated Juneteenth, but to see it get more (attention) is super important," Harris said. "It's surreal — I never thought we'd have our own holiday — and it means a lot."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.