Harrison Parker serves as grand marshal of the 31st annual North Georgia Mountain Christmas Parade

The Chatsworth-Eton-Murray County Chamber of Commerce would like to give a special thanks to Harrison Parker for agreeing to be the grand marshal of the 31st annual North Georgia Mountain Christmas Parade on Dec. 12.
"We are honored to have had such an accomplished veteran participate in our parade this year!" chamber officials said.
Parker has been married to his wife, Wanda Parker, for 49 years. Together, they have one daughter, Brooke Peeples, who is a registered nurse, and two grandchildren, Cole and Belle Anne Peeples. For 42 years, Parker owned and operated Parker’s Appliance Services in downtown Chatsworth. He proudly proclaims his greatest achievement was "making Jesus Christ the Lord of his life of which all other things hinge."
As a former member of the U.S. Army, Parker served for two years. During his service, he did one tour of Vietnam. After his time in the Army, he became a member and chaplain of the American Legion for 19 years and went on to receive Legionnaire in 2006. He was then voted 2013 veteran of the year in Whitfield County.
In 2019, Parker received an accomplishment medal from Carl Jackson, Georgia National Guard commander. Later that same year, Parker received an honorary diploma from Murray County High School. The diploma was awarded to him from the 2019 board of education through Superintendent Steve Loughridge and Murray County High School Principal Gina Linder.
Also, Parker received an accomplishment award from the Tennessee Valley Veterans Outpatient Clinic for volunteering his time there. One of his most well-known achievements was participating in the construction of the Murray County Veterans Memorial. According to the National Guard commander, it is the largest veterans memorial in Georgia. Among receiving all the awards, Parker still finds time to participate in the veterans booth at the local Black Bear Festival. Without a doubt, he always finds a way to support the veterans.
His current project is working with retired schoolteacher Carolyn Anderson to return grammar school pictures to the families of second- and third-grade students of Ramhurst School. For more information, call Parker’s Appliance Services at (706) 695-5301.
"Thank you once again to Harrison Parker and all veterans who have served our country," chamber officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.