The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center's Harvest Arts and Crafts Show returned Saturday after skipping last year due to COVID-19.
"The show was designed to exhibit and celebrate the artistry of our area's very talented seniors over the years," said Julie Dyer, program coordinator for the senior center. "With a wonderful variety of arts and crafts, the show hosted over 100 visitors throughout the day" at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
It was "very successful," said Dyer, who coordinated the event. "I'm very pleased."
