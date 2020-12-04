Harvest Outreach to serve free Christmas Day dinners at Dalton American Legion

Harvest Outreach serves free drive-by dinners on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dalton American Legion Post 112, 1118 N. Glenwood Ave.
Everyone is welcome, but no one will be allowed inside because of restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Harvest Outreach is a Dalton-based nonprofit that serves the homeless and those in need. For more information on the dinner, call Harvest Outreach Executive Director Shelia Reed at (706) 280-0883.
