Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.