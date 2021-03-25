Hazardous weather is expected today over much of Northwest Georgia — including Whitfield and Murray counties — with thunderstorms, flooding and possible tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
"Numerous thunderstorms are expected across North and Central Georgia today into tomorrow morning as a strong frontal system moves through the area," according to the National Weather Service. "Several storms could become severe, especially across Northwestern Georgia tonight into tomorrow morning. Primary threats will include tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail. There is potential for periods of heavy rain in North Georgia, which could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding Thursday through Friday morning. A flash flood watch has been issued for these areas."
Because of the expected severe weather, Dalton Public and Whitfield County schools are dismissing students early today.
From Dalton Public Schools:
"Due to the predicted severe weather this afternoon, Dalton Public Schools will dismiss students and staff two hours early today. High schools will dismiss at noon, elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 a.m., and Dalton Middle School will dismiss at 1:35 p.m.
"There will be no after school care today or any afternoon athletic or instructional programs for students.
"Pre-kindergarten registration will close at noon today at the Mack Gaston Community Center. If parents aren’t able to register today, they may pick up a registration packet at the enrollment center at 101 S. Thornton Ave. after spring break beginning on Monday, April 5.
"Please remain weather aware this afternoon and tonight. We hope to see everyone safely back at school tomorrow."
From Whitfield County Schools:
"Due to predicted severe weather, all Whitfield County schools will dismiss early today. Elementary students will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m. Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m. There will be no after-school care or athletics.
"As of now, pre-k registration will remain open, but we ask that parents come as early as possible in case we have to close due to the weather. For your convenience, we will extend pre-k registration through Friday, March 26. For Friday registration, parents should report to the Whitfield County Student Services Center at 201 E. Tyler St. Friday registration hours will be between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m."
