David Ralston, Georgia's longest continuously serving speaker of the House of Representatives, was visiting a funeral home when Kent Sanford saw him walk in on crutches.
“I asked him what happened and he said, 'Well, I don't want to talk about it — but I'll tell you. I took a stumble coming off the platform in the House chamber. Of course, the Atlanta Constitution and everybody thinks I'm going to die from this fall,'” relayed Sanford, the director of the Greater Gilmer Joint Development Authority. “He was a very private public figure with everybody watching every move he made. It was a difficult combination, but he handled it well and with grace.”
Gilmer County native son Ralston, 68, passed away on Nov. 16 from an “extended illness,” according to his longtime spokesman Kaleb McMichen. Ralston had announced just three weeks ago he was stepping down as House speaker to tend to his medical issues.
Some news outlets reported those close to Ralston implied his illness was COVID-19 related.
“The last time I was with him was the GEDA (Georgia Economic Development Association) conference in Savannah in September,” Sanford said. “He was running all over the state at that point campaigning for his colleagues, trying to make sure Republicans got reelected to the House. I believe he actually got COVID again while we were in Savannah, and he had missed the groundbreaking a few weeks later of the UNG (University of North Georgia)-Blue Ridge campus where they're putting an additional building in. But I didn't realize he was trending as negative as it turned out.”
After graduating from Young Harris College, North Georgia College and the University of Georgia School of Law, Ralston began a practice in Blue Ridge. From 1992-98 he served in the state Senate, running unsuccessfully for attorney general in 1998. In 2002 he was elected as a state representative for District 7 (Dawson, Fannin and Gilmer counties), and after Rep. Glenn Richardson stepped down as speaker, was elected to that post in 2010.
Ralston was the first speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives from North Georgia in 150 years. He leaves behind his wife, Sheree, and two children, Matt and Elizabeth. He has four brothers, Wendell, George, Dennis and Steve.
Sanford called Ralston's death “a great loss.”
“On a personal level for so many of us, he was just David to everybody up here in Gilmer and Fannin (County),” he noted. “But that was a very key position he's held for the last 13 years. Some folks didn't realize how important it was, but David was a champion for rural Georgia (and) understanding the importance of our rural communities, and that they could not be neglected in favor of Atlanta and the other populations centers like Savannah and Columbus. He knew that rural parts of the state are extremely important.”
Sanford recalled sitting in Ralston's office with former representative Terry England also there.
“(England) was over appropriations, and the conversation got to the point where David said, 'Terry, this is important, we need to get this done.' Terry said, 'Yes, sir,' and in a matter of days there was confirmation that that particular project was moving forward,” Sanford said. “David was instrumental in delivering for the citizens of Georgia the largest tax cut in state history. He led the agenda to drop our state income tax from the 6% level it'd been at for decades … he was tenacious about stuff like that, he was just a champion.”
Ralston was also able to “reach across the aisle and bring folks together,” Sanford pointed out.
“He worked alongside Gov. (Brian) Kemp on the heartbeat legislation, and it's being challenged now by a liberal judge in Fulton County,” he said. “Gov. Kemp will not now have Speaker Ralston there to fight with him this time. I think the leadership will be good, but it will be different. Some folks in our area don't know the advocate and champion that we had in David Ralston.”
'He was just a gentleman'
Sally Forest and her late husband Phil moved to Gilmer County in 2002. She helped co-found the Republican Women of Gilmer County and served as its first president.
“I think the first time I actually met him was in 2006 when he came to a reception we hosted for Gov. (Sonny) Perdue's reelection campaign,” she said of Ralston. “Over the years I met him a number of times, and every encounter I had with him he was just a gentleman. I had a lot of respect for him.”
Forest remarked she was “so shocked” to hear Ralston had died.
“It has just left a big hole up here to so many people,” she said. “He was kind and seemed to know everybody; he was a personable — I don't even want to call him a politician — speaker and representative. He was one of a kind, and I just think he's really going to be missed. When my husband died five years ago, the Speaker sent me a personal note. I was just so appreciative of that and how thoughtful that was. We will definitely miss that kind of representative; we were so proud of him as speaker, he did us very proud.”
The other co-founder, Rita Odom, said Ralston not only was “very proud to serve the people in North Georgia” but was also a friend.
“He was very active with seniors, always willing to help when he could,” she added. “As a past member with our (local) Republican Party he was always willing to meet and keep us informed. Our county has lost a great friend and leader.”
