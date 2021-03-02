As boys, Kenneth Ogles and his older brother, Jerry, played out Civil War battles in the shadows of Dug Gap Mountain where Confederate Gen. Joseph Johnston held off Union forces in 1864. The brothers also listened to their father, Charles Ogles, tell stories of when he fought in World War II.
“Kenneth would marvel at the heroism of the American soldier at arms, (and) he dreamed of becoming one of those heroes,” said the Rev. Jerry Ogles. “But he worried that his chronic bronchitis would prohibit his ever serving on active duty with the Army.”
Kenneth quit West Side High School before graduating, and after taking an end run around his parents' refusal to sign his enlistment papers, made it into the Army. Spc. 4 Kenneth Wayne Ogles, 19, the son of Charles and Chloie Ogles, was killed in action at Binh Dinh Province, Vietnam, on Feb. 16, 1967. He was a light weapons infantryman in C Company, 8th Cavalry, 1st Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, according to honorstates.org.
He had begun his tour of duty on July 1, 1966. Eight-and-a-half months later, he “experienced a traumatic event which ultimately resulted in loss of life … (he) died through hostile action, multiple fragmentation wounds,” according to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall of Faces. He is buried in Whitfield Memorial Gardens.
Jerry Ogles, a West Point Military Academy graduate and bishop in the Anglican Orthodox Church, explained how his little brother got to Vietnam.
“When a senior in high school, Kenneth appealed to our father to consent for him to join the Army,” Jerry began. “Since Ken was only 17, parental consent was required. Our father refused, fearing he would be sent to Vietnam. So Ken conceived a brilliant idea — he would get our father to consent to his joining the National Guard. Feeling that the Guard would be a safe assignment, (our father) agreed to sign. After joining the Guard, Ken immediately volunteered for active military duty with the Army.”
Jerry said Kenneth was “excited at the prospect of bringing the fruits of liberty to a people whose culture and values were alien to his thinking. He truly believed that his going to Vietnam would make a difference in the lives of the men, women and children who had endured savage tyranny under a host of despotic rulers and ideologies. This was the fulfillment of his life’s dream.”
After six months, the letters sent home were “less hopeful, (and) a lot more pessimistic.”
“Kenneth had written and pleaded with me not to come to Vietnam,” Jerry recalled. “He said the fatality rate among aviators — I was a helicopter pilot — was extremely high. He felt we should have treated (the Vietnamese people) better and with greater respect. He believed we were not doing much to help them, in reality.”
The young soldier who had been idealistic about helping the Vietnamese people was looking forward to coming home.
How he died
Jerry said Kenneth was a machine gunner based at An Khe and deployed in the Ia Drang Valley, near the DMZ (demilitarized zone).
“They were on this hillside and digging in, consolidating their position on the top of the mountain, and the VC (Viet Cong), of course, watched every move they made to determine where the gun emplacements were and that kind of thing,” he said. “At night, a zapper squad (to breach defenses) came through the line and threw grenades right into the foxholes. They threw one into the foxhole Ken was in, and it blew the back of his head off. He didn't feel any pain at all — and that's a relief, too — but still it's tragic.”
The last letter the family received was on Feb. 14, and Kenneth was killed two days later. Those letters of a “short-timer” had become “hopeful and cheerful,” Jerry recalled.
“He was planning to marry a childhood sweetheart who, unknown to Ken, had already found another fellow,” he said. “His last letter was dated on St. Valentine’s Day. He restated his optimism about coming home soon.”
Kenneth's younger sister, Sonya Ogles Burns, remembers when Kenneth left to join the Army.
“I was 12 when he died,” she said. “He was about to come out — he was only a week away from being able to come home when he was killed.”
Sonya was asked what she remembered about her late brother.
“He loved The Beatles and The Beach Boys, and he loved Simon and Garfunkel, absolutely adored them — they were his favorite,” she said. “He didn't play any kind of instrument, he just liked listening to the music and dancing. He enjoyed that.”
Lillie Newman remembers the Ogles family delivered their newspaper, and that she and Kenneth were childhood friends.
“We just talked a lot,” she said. “He came and told me he was going to 'Nam and we would always be friends. Of course, he didn't make it back. He was always the sweetest and kindest person.”
The heartbreaking news
Sonya was asked how the family received word of his death.
“Momma had been watching the news the night before, and she saw where his platoon had gone into combat,” she said. “She sat there in front of the TV, and it didn't give any (details) about what had happened, just that they were going into warfare. Momma said, 'Kenny's dead.' I said, 'No, he's not, Momma.' She said, 'Yeah, he's dead, I know he's dead.' She sat in that chair all night long.
“We got up the next morning and got ourselves ready to go to school, and just an hour or two after I got there they came and got me and said Kenneth was dead.”
Jerry was flying a training mission out of the Army Aviation Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, when he got an urgent call from the operations staff.
“They wanted me to return to base immediately,” he said. “I had no idea what it was about — I thought I'd done something really bad. I went and reported to the commanding officer and he told me my brother had been killed. I rushed home at that time, and it was a couple or three days before his body was returned from 'Nam.”
When a service to salute the military was planned at Westside School, Kenneth was still alive in Vietnam.
“My younger sister, Karen, was in it — and asked Kenneth if he could write a letter and tell them how the war was going,” Sonya said. “He wrote this long letter, and the day we got it we were burying Kenneth. At the program at the school, they read the letter after he died. It was really, really sad.”
Karen Ogles Mecyssine was 9 when her brother Kenneth went into the Army, then off to war. She remembers the school assembly.
“One of my friends in the program read it,” she said of the letter. “There were a lot of sad faces, and a lot of tears. I don't remember a lot about his funeral, just the 21-gun salute. The thing that really sticks out to me was how hard it was on my parents.
Sonya recalls the memorial service.
“At Love's Funeral Home, Mr. Love said that was the hugest funeral they'd ever done,” she said. “They were parked all the way up the side of the road up to Willowdale (Road) curve. People were walking that far.”
Sometimes, Sonya wonders.
“I think about the kind of life he could have had, if he'd had Agent Orange (exposure, a toxic defoliant), or PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” she said. “You just don't know. He could have been the same old Kenneth, or he could have been a totally different person. I'll always remember him as being the happy-go-lucky kid he was, playing the music real loud at home and always dancing around and aggravating Jerry.”
Commendations for Spc. 4 Kenneth Ogles include the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal, according to honorstates.org.
An article in the Daily Citizen-News at the time noted, “Mr. and Mrs. Charley Steve Ogles were presented the Air Medal and Purple Heart earned posthumously by their son, Specialist 4 Kenneth Wayne Ogles, 19.” It went on to state Kenneth had participated in more than 25 aerial missions to earn the Air Medal, and that his siblings besides Jerry, Sonya and Karen were Lynn, Debra and Sherry Ogles.
A brother's tribute
A tribute to Spc. 4 Kenneth Wayne Ogles by his brother, Bishop Jerry Ogles, can be found at goldstarfamilyregistry.com/heroes/KENNETH-OGLES-25859.
Why 'Jesus loves me' was played
Jerry Ogles, the brother of Spc. 4 Kenneth Wayne Ogles who was killed in action in Vietnam, remembers his brother's memorial service.
“(It was) the 21st of February, 1967,” he said. “The flag for which he had fought and died draped his casket. He was given a military funeral. It seemed a bit out of place to hear the sweet words to the children’s hymn 'Jesus loves me, this I know' being played in the presence of a military honor guard.
“Later, I learned that song was first sung at West Point (Military Academy). There was a lady there by the name of Anna Bartlett Warner, and she used to live on Constitution Island right there in the bay of the Hudson River between West Point and the opposite bank. She would row to West Point every Sunday morning and teach Bible study to the cadets. She and her sister are the only two civilians buried at the military academy cemetery.”
