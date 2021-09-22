Editor's note: This is the sixteenth in a series of stories profiling the veterans of Whitfield and Murray counties who lost their life during the Vietnam War.
Larron Murphy was a “short timer” in Vietnam, meaning the date to complete his tour and return home to Dalton was only three weeks away. For that reason, he and other “short” helicopter pilots were not required to fly dangerous missions.
However, when an infantry reconnaissance patrol came under intense attack from the enemy and needed to be quickly evacuated, he volunteered to pilot a Cobra helicopter gunship that would provide support for the evacuating Huey choppers.
U.S. Army Capt. Larron David Murphy was 25 when his aircraft went down on April 23, 1970, in Quang Nam Province with co-pilot Dennis Keith Eads, a chief warrant officer from Prophetstown, Illinois. Neither man's body has been recovered. Death is “presumed to have occurred” for Murphy on Oct. 11, 1973, according to the Coffelt Database of Vietnam Casualties.
“He was the aircraft commander of a Bell Cobra Attack Helicopter on a night mission to extract a long-range reconnaissance patrol 10 miles southwest of An Hoa … when his aircraft crashed,” according to honorstates.org. Both men's names are on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C.
The son of the Rev. Lawrence and Nelle Jones Murphy, Larron was a member of F Troop, 8th Cavalry of the Americal Division. He was a 1962 graduate of Dalton High School and later graduated from North Georgia College, an Army military school. He had an older brother, Wayne, and younger siblings Sherry, Kenneth and Susan. Wayne and Kenny are both deceased.
Sherry was two years younger than Larron. There were some memorable times with her brother.
“He got a 'new' car, it was a '49 Ford, in his senior year,” she recalled. “He had a paper route and saved his money and bought this '49 Ford, it was in mint condition because this little old lady kept it in her garage. He was going to go around picking up all the guys for the football game that night, and Mother and Daddy told him that he had to take me.
“Well, he took me all right — about an hour-and-a-half before the ball game. I sat there in the bleachers and waited over an hour before the game started, because he didn't want to go pick up his friends with me in the car.”
However, he couldn't avoid it on the way home.
“He wanted to take me home first, and come back and get his friends,” Sherry said. “The game was almost over, but it was down to the wire. We started out of the stadium, and the other team scored. Then we got the ball back, so he didn't want to leave. So we stood there and watched it, and all his friends came up after the game. So he had to take me home. I was in the middle — and I think it was Jerry Kirk on the outside — and they pulled up in front of the house and he slowed to a roll. Jerry jumps out, grabs my arm, pulls me out of the car, jumps back in and they take off without even stopping!”
She said it was all right for Larron to pick on her, but “don't you dare let somebody else pick on me. He fought for me, (saying) 'Don't you pick on my sister!' He was a card, he really was.”
One year on New Year's Eve, Larron came home early because he couldn't find anything to do.
“Just before midnight, he said, 'Mother, let's go drag Main!'” Sherry remembered. “She said, 'Son, I'm in my pajamas!' He said, 'Put on a house coat and let's go!' So she did, and he drug Main with Momma! And blew the horn going down Main Street! He was a prankster.”
Susan called Larron her hero.
“We called him Bucky,” she said. “When Mother was pregnant with him — because they already had Wayne — they wanted a girl and they were looking to name her Becky. So when it was a boy, Wayne just said we'll call him Bucky.”
“Dragging Main” was popular with young people in the 1960s.
“He would take me with him sometimes, and I would sit on a pillow and thought people would think this is my boyfriend — because I loved Bucky so much,” Susan said. “But little did I know that little kids were 'chick magnets.' He was doing that so the girls would like him, but I thought it was because he loved me so much. He would pick me up and dance around the house with me, and he would sing 'Teen Angel, do you hear me?' When he went off to college at North Georgia, I thought my life was absolutely over — I would cry and get sick and say, 'I want Bucky! I want Bucky!'”
Marvin Lewis said although Larron was a year older, they both grew up in the government projects on Underwood Street.
“He always had a smile on his face, just a great guy and above-average student,” he said. “He was a friend to everybody … Larron was dependable, one of the greatest guys you'd ever want to know. ”
Classmate Terry Edwards grew up near the Murphys.
“It was a blue-collar neighborhood, fathers worked and mothers stayed at home,” he said. “Most parents I knew placed an emphasis on education and their children doing well. It was the same way with Larron, they wanted him to be the best he could be. We had a lot of young people in that neighborhood that went on to become very successful, and I consider Larron to be one of them.”
His friend had a carefree side, Terry noted.
“One summer when we were teenagers Larron dropped by at my house,” he recalled. “My mother was there and the radio was turned to some rock station, and Larron danced with my mother! It embarrassed me to tears. They were laughing hilariously … Larron wanted to be somebody. He was ambitious, but was one of the kindest, nicest people you'd ever want to meet. I don't know anybody that didn't like him.”
Classmate Lucena Ault called Larron “a sweetheart — I never saw him without a smile on his face. He was very mannerly.”
Another classmate, Bobby Moore, said Larron “never got mad at anybody. He was a super nice person and applied himself to whatever he took on.”
Getting the news
Susan was 11 and home from school sick when military officials arrived at their door.
“If my dad had not caught my mother, she would have crumpled down on the floor,” she remembered. “Because she saw the (Army officer) coming up the sidewalk, and said, 'Oh, my God, what's happened to my boy?' She opened the door and then said that to the man. When he said Larron was missing, I thought she had fainted, but her knees just gave out and Daddy grabbed her. That's just something you don't forget.”
Sherry was a college senior, and the dean of men was a good friend of her family. He was called and went to tell her.
“I was in disbelief — I thought, 'He'll show up, he'll show up.' Then he didn't,” she said. “It was really hard on my mother ... When he was little you'd ask him what his name was, and he'd say, 'Bucky Larron David Bucky Murphy.' Mother looked over at me one day and said, 'I think if I could go to Vietnam and stand on a mountain and holler Bucky Larron David Bucky Murphy that he'd come running.'”
Terry was also a senior in college, and added, “My father called me and told me he was missing. He thought he was probably dead, and that broke my heart.”
Afterward
Both sisters learned much through the years when Larron's fellow aviators began to get in touch with them.
“Larron was the one who assigned the flights — and we didn't know this until people who came home told us — but if there was a particularly dangerous mission, he would take it rather than assign it, and that was the case that night,” Susan relayed. “He was due home in three weeks, but he was still going full throttle ... They went in to pick up some people who were completely surrounded by the enemy. He was covering for the Hueys to go down and pick them up and extract them. He radioed back and said, 'We've taken a hit, we're going to crash!'
“The (troops) on the ground saw him make the turn and go, but he went into the fog so they never saw the crash, where he went down. They finally found the aircraft many, many years later. The Army (officials) told us that when those helicopters would crash, the foliage would just kinda cover it up. It was hard to find. But when they found it, they said the hatches were open ... and they told us that probably meant they were taken prisoner. They were shot down just over five miles from Laos, and a lot of pilots were taken there by the enemy.”
Sherry said a member of his unit told the family Larron had just gotten off an R & R (rest and relaxation) trip to Hawaii to see his wife Elaine. They had a baby daughter, Kimberly. Elaine eventually remarried.
“After a number of years, a colonel came through Dalton,” she recalled. “He called Mother and Daddy, and said, 'I try to call if I go through a town and know if there's been a POW (prisoner of war) or MIA (missing in action) there, and reach out to the family with a phone call.' He came to the house and asked, 'Have you not ever received anything from the Army?' and Mother said, no, except for the letters stating he had been declared dead.
“(The colonel) said he was going to go on the internet and put the word out, and he got the name of Larron's helicopter and the (chopper ID) numbers and everything, and my parents' phone number. It was not quite a year later, and this guy called. He saw (the post), and said he spotted that helicopter and that his mission was to see if any parts could be used or if it could be flown out. He said he made notes that there were no (bodily) remains, both hatch doors were open, and it had not been consumed with fire, and it did not look like there had been a struggle with animals carrying a body off — and there was no blood.”
Sherry said the man also told her there was a Vietnamese hospital less than a mile away and beds were still set up there.
“That was all he knew, but it made him think he was captured,” she continued.
Marvin said more came out years later about the helicopter's disappearance.
“In Vietnam, they would drop a LRRP (long-range reconnaissance patrol) team well behind enemy lines and they would recon their way back. Sometimes they needed to be extracted,” he said.
“The story for a long time was that he was MIA, perhaps captured, but since it was learned he went down in a chopper in bad weather trying to provide support to the LRRP. During the extraction mission two of the choppers turned back — the ones that were actually going to extract the guys — and Larron and another chopper were providing cover and he was apparently under heavy fire and flew into the side of a mountain.”
“The two (Huey troop-carrying) helicopters on the flight aborted the mission because of adverse weather conditions,” the report states. “However, the two (Cobra) aircraft continued in order to provide fire support for the patrol to allow them to break contact with the enemy .... The last transmission (to Murphy) instructed him to turn to a heading of 90 degrees. About 30 seconds later, Capt. Murphy called '20, this is 28. I'm crashing.' This is the last contact or communication with Capt. Murphy.”
Epilogue
Sherry noted Larron had some memorable moments as a military man.
“He was at North Georgia when President Kennedy was assassinated, and they chose one representative from every military (college) to march in the funeral entourage,” she said. “He was the one chosen from North Georgia. So when you see that grainy film he's one of them, but we can't tell which one.
“When Larron was at Fort Benning, John Wayne was making the movie 'The Green Berets' and Bucky was chosen to drive him around on the base. He was kinda like that; he had that personality that was friendly to everybody. I know when someone's gone, they tend to memorialize them like (being) angelic. He wasn't like that, but he was one of those people that everybody liked. He was told he would be promoted to major when he returned stateside.”
The Rev. Lawrence Murphy pastored the First Assembly of God on Sheridan Avenue, in the Assemblies of God denomination.
“As hard as all that was, and the years of uncertainty and not knowing, my parents were very, very strong in their faith,” said Susan. “One day I walked into the kitchen and Mother was in there crying, and Daddy came in and said what's wrong and hugged her. And Mother said, 'Where is our boy? Where is our boy?' And my Daddy said, 'He's where he's always been, in God's hands.' I just walked away, but I'll never forget my Daddy saying that, and I thought how can he say that? Because I was mad at God, honestly.”
As troops began coming home from Vietnam, they held out hope.
“I remember the last flight out of Saigon and staying up late at night,” said Susan. “They told us if your loved one's name is on the list and they're coming home, we will call you. But if they're not on the list, someone will come to your home. They were calling (other families) all through the night, and of course, we kept waiting for the phone to ring.
"We kept getting phone calls from — don't be offended — reporters. And my Mom was so angry, because you didn't have 'call waiting' back then, and it would be, 'Hello, Mrs. Murphy, I'm so-and-so from The Atlanta Journal' and Mother was like 'I don't want to talk to you — if my son is on the list, you'll hear me shouting, and if he's not on the list I don't want to talk to you anyway!' It was not a popular war, and they didn't have a heroes' welcome. I even had people say ugly things to me.”
Classmate Ron Crick, also a Vietnam veteran, said during the 1962 grads' five reunions, “We always pay tribute to class members who have passed. Larron was one of the first, just eight years after graduation ... it causes me to be reflective. It's sad to think that Larron died so young, and never had the chance to marry, have a family and enjoy the last 50 years as I have.”
Terry also ruminates, saying, “Even to this day — and I've felt this all through my life — it's like Larron is still with me, but I never see him. He was a good friend, a Christian fellow and a kindred spirit … it was a fine family.”
Schoolmate Don Thompson added, “Larron Murphy was just one helluva kid. He was old beyond his years, if you know what I mean — he was always the adult of the group.”
Sherry concluded, “I always think of Larron when I see that POW flag at the high school.”
Capt. Larron Murphy is memorialized at the Courts of the Missing at the Honolulu Memorial, which is an American Battle Monuments Commission location. His commendations include a Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, United States Aviator Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal.
'It was cathartic'
Susan Murphy Ward, Larron Murphy's sister, is a retired teacher, and said a man named John who was friends with Larron in Vietnam later passed through Dalton selling school supplies.
“He would come to see me, and I told him one day, 'John, it's kinda like you're stepping in as my older brother,'” she said. “He told us that Larron was very much respected, and the night he was shot down it was early evening and getting dark and rainy because it was in April. He said that when the word came back that Larron was shot down, everybody in the camp packed up and were ready to go look for him. But (the commanding officer) wouldn't let them because it wasn't optimal to go at that time. He said they sat there all night with their packs on until they would let them go out and look for him.”
Eventually, Larron's friend invited Susan to a reunion of the Blue Ghosts Cobra helicopter crews.
“Around four years ago it was in Chattanooga, so John called me and said, 'Susan, please come.' I didn't really want to do it, but my husband, Ron, encouraged me so we went,” she said. “I sat in the back, and a guy looked at me and my husband and said, 'OK, y'all are too young to be in this group, so what are you doing here?' I kinda laughed and said my brother served in this group, I'm here for him. He said, 'What's his name?' and I said, Captain Larron Murphy.'
“The guy started crying and said, 'Oh, my gosh! Oh, my gosh!' Then he starts hollering at all these guys and says, 'This is Murphy's sister! Murph's sister!' and people kept coming up to me, and it was cathartic. One of the guys came over to me after it was over — because they had me to stand up and acknowledge I was there — and he said, 'My job was search-and-rescue, and I only ever lost one.' And he was just bawling and said, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry!' and I said, 'No, no.' And he said, 'I've carried this for 40-something years, and I'm not going to give it up now.' And he just walked off. I wanted to tell him, 'No, you can't carry that.'”
Remembering Bucky Murphy
From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall of Faces website
“I still have Capt. Murphy's POW bracelet. I was in high school (1973) when I received (it). I'm now a 24-year veteran, and Capt. Murphy will always be with me. Godspeed, my friend.”
Donna Hutchinson-Frazier, Nov. 22, 2020
“Rest in peace, Larron. You earned your wings twice.”
Ron Crick, Dalton High School class of 1962, July 23, 2019
“This means even more to me today. I too wore Capt. Murphy's MIA bracelet while in high school. I have never forgotten his name or the sacrifice he and his family made. I am grateful to have been able to read something about him on this site … Thank you to all the men and women who serve or have served our country.”
N. Hawfield, July 12, 2019
“Like others, I also wore Capt. Larron Murphy's MIA bracelet. I got it while in college in 1971 and wore it for many, many years. I still have the bracelet and think of Capt. Murphy often. I held out hope for his safe return, but it just was not to be. He gave all and I will forever be grateful for his service. May he rest in eternal peace.”
Laine Clontz, Oct. 3, 2018
“The Blue Ghosts (helicopter unit) remember and honor you. Rest in peace, Larron.”
John Braun, April 23, 2016
“You were my brother-in-law's brother, and my age. You and your beautiful wife, Elaine, and baby daughter came to my home, where I lived with my parents. You were shipping out soon, so our whole family got together that evening for a cookout … Elaine's heart was broken so badly, that seeing your family was painful, so (she) abstained from having further contact. Your youngest sister (posted) a picture of a small, white linen-draped cloth with a single red rose, and set for one. It is a simple symbol of remembrance. You are still very much missed and loved.”
Shirley Maxey Sharp, July 29, 2015
Infantry OCS (Officer Candidate School) Class 1967-69
“Bucky, we are holding our 2nd reunion (42nd anniversary) in Houston, Texas, on March 5-7, 2010. We still think of you often and will give special remembrance to you and our five other classmates.”
Sam Robertson, Jan. 9, 2010
“Larron Murphy was the tactical officer of our Infantry OCS Platoon at Fort Benning (and) later became the senior tactical officer of our training company. While his job was to mold us into the toughest leaders the Army could produce, his shining warmth and caring taught us that a true leader is a man who has the deep character that makes others want to follow him, rather than have to …”
Alexander Carver, Aug. 9, 2008
