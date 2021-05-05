Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of stories profiling the veterans of Whitfield and Murray counties who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.
When David Edelman was struggling with high school geometry, he was tutored by Adele Ginsburg Finkel, a math teacher who mentored other students in Dalton as well. She was the mother of Kenneth Finkel.
“Kenneth would come in while she was tutoring me and help me also,” David recalled. “He told me I knew the answer, but didn’t realize I knew the answer, and helped me learn it. For example, he told me if a tire was 36 inches round, how many times would it turn to go one mile? Convert the inches of the tire to feet, then divide the three feet into the feet of a mile and there is your answer. And then he smiled.”
Cpl. Kenneth Ian Finkel, 24, the only child of Allan and Adele Finkel, died on Sept. 20, 1967, through “non-hostile action, reported as accidental self-inflicted injury” in South Vietnam, according to honorstates.org. His death occurred in Quang Tri Province, where he served as a military intelligence specialist with the 135th MI (Military Intelligence Group), MACV (Military Assistance Command, Vietnam). His MOS (military occupational specialty) was listed as “counterintelligence agent,” according to army.togetherweserved.com.
Kenneth graduated as “the highest honor graduate of Dalton (Georgia) High School in 1961 and then graduated with honors from Emory University in Atlanta … upon entering the U.S. Army, Kenneth scored extremely high on the military intelligence examination and was assigned to Military Intelligence,” according to militaryhallofhonor.com. He was not drafted, but enlisted in the Army and began his tour in Vietnam in April 1967, according to honorstates.org.
Lowell Kirkman shared that his family was in Cartersville when the Finkels lived there, and also made the move to Dalton around the same time.
“Kenneth’s mother was my teacher in the seventh grade at Cherokee Avenue Elementary School in Cartersville,” he said. “That may have been the Finkels first year in Cartersville. Then she was my math teacher in the eighth grade (which was the first year of high school in Cartersville) ... Kenneth and I were in English class together, and I think he later selected teacher Mary Gemes as his STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) Teacher at Dalton High.”
Lowell said one of his memories at DHS is that he and Kenneth often got out of class together for a good reason.
“For extended periods, I would call out words to him as he was preparing for the state or national spelling bee,” he said. “I don’t know the outcome, but Kenneth was brilliant and everyone was awed by his intelligence.”
Marvin Lewis was two years younger than Kenneth at Dalton High, and would later make visits to see his father on business.
“I really never knew Kenneth very well,” he said. “I remember him as being very smart and an outstanding student. I don’t remember him having any close friends. In the ‘80s, I called on Kenneth’s father, Allan, who was the customer service manager at Queen Carpet. Kenneth was born in New York. His family moved to Cartersville when he was in middle school and later to Dalton. This transition was difficult for Kenneth and probably more so considering that it occurred during the ‘50s when social acceptance (of Jewish people) was very different than it is now. I don’t think Kenneth ever adjusted to the move. But academically, he excelled.”
David Frank was seven years younger than Kenneth.
“My memories of him are from the perspective of a 9-year-old looking up to a high school-aged young man,” he said. “I recall Kenny was an advanced thinker, somewhat aloof, but he was never mean. He was just in a world that seemed above my understanding.”
He also remembered Kenneth's parents well.
“We called them Uncle Allan and Aunt Adele,” he said of the sense of family. “They lived just up the street from us in the Brookwood subdivision. Mr. Finkel had a wonderful singing voice and served as cantor, or song and chanting leader, in religious services at Temple Beth-El, our local synagogue. Uncle Allan was a kind man and also a good storyteller. Sometimes he taught Sunday school and we always enjoyed that because he would not just stick to the text, but would tell us a story from his days growing up in New York. It seemed like another world to us. His stories always had a strong moral point that tied back into the particular Bible lesson.
“Mrs. Finkel had been a schoolteacher and seemed very strict to me. I remember once when I had chicken pox and could not attend school, Aunt Adele gave me daily lessons at her house. She demanded more of me than I was used to, but when I got back to school I was actually ahead of the class. The Finkels had a German shepherd dog named Prince. I was scared of him and used to pedal my bicycle very fast past their yard. As for Kenny, he seemed to me like an almost legendary thinker, as if Leonardo da Vinci lived just up the road.”
David Edelman remembered that Kenneth drove a 1956 Pontiac, and would give him rides down Valley Drive when he was walking.
“He asked me how school was going, and he liked loud music,” he said. “A lot of the Jewish people felt like they were family. Those who ended up here came from Atlanta, and opened up dry-goods stores. That's what they did in Atlanta, and when they came to Dalton it was not because of the carpet industry, but the chenille industry. I spent as much time with friends from First Methodist (whose property adjoined Temple Beth-El) as I did at the temple. We drank Jesus' blood together at Easter (during Communion), and I was just lucky to have both ends of the spectrum, I really was, and appreciated it so much. But Kenneth was so damn smart.”
Dewey Moss was a member of the Class of '61.
“Kenneth came to Dalton, I believe, in his freshman or sophomore year, so I didn't get a chance to know him pre-high school — it was late in his educational travels,” he noted. “He was a smart young man. I don't recall him having a lot of friends, a lot of close friends. The one person that probably sticks in my mind is Cullen Gilliland, I think they were fairly close. Cullen died several years ago. I know Kenneth was involved with a lot of activities at school; I don't remember the specific clubs he was in. He seemed to be an all-around guy.”
Marvin said the 1961 Catamount annual states Kenneth went to Cartersville High School his freshman year, then his family moved to Dalton in the summer of 1958. He was in the National Honor Society, Junior Civitan Club, French Club, served as editor of Hi-Light (the school newspaper) and was Most Studious in senior superlatives. In his senior year, Kenneth had a lead role playing Curly in the production of “Oklahoma!” He was the STAR Student for the Class of '61 based on the highest SAT score.
“He would have been valedictorian, but at that time it was not recognized,” Marvin said.
Marsha Funk Shrago also attended synagogue at Temple Beth-El.
“As a kid growing up, you just don't spend that much time with someone seven years older than you are,” she said. “My major memory of Kenneth was that he had a brilliant mind. He wasn't asocial, but I don't have any social memories of him … I do know that he graduated from Emory and that he was in graduate school ... I could easily see him doing some kind of medical research or something like that.”
His death 'a mystery'
Dewey, who has remained involved with veterans through the North Georgia Honor Guard and American Legion, remembers Kenneth's death “quite well.”
“Cullen Gilliland's father, Harold, was a non-commissioned officer in the Reserves at the time, and may have been (active duty) in the Army,” he said. “He was a recruiting officer in this area, and he was assigned to escort Kenneth's body back home. It was kind of sad to know (how he died) as it was described to me. It was a sad situation.”
In the times Marvin called on Allan Finkel, the older man would often reflect on Kenneth.
“He and his wife were devastated by the loss of their only child in Vietnam,” he said.
David Frank learned of Kenneth's death from his parents.
“It was a very somber time,” he recalled. “The Finkels always displayed a blue star in their front window after Kenny's death. Mr. Finkel shared a philosophical essay from Kenny as a sermon at services. His text dealt with finding the true meaning of G-d (Judaic rendering of God's name) beyond mere ethnic identity. I think he may have been the first Vietnam war casualty whom I actually knew ... Kenny's death remains a mystery.”
Marsha heard the bad news from her parents.
“It was a big shock,” she said. “He may have been the first person I knew who died in Vietnam. Not many of my classmates, or those a year or two older, had been drafted — as far as I knew — at that time. I think I was just stunned that that could happen to him. I remember a story that no one knew how he died, what the actual details were. One of the stories his father told is that he may have just been cleaning his gun. I think he was in intelligence, so maybe the details couldn't be released.
“I don't think it really matters. It's one of those things that knowing the cause doesn't bring them back, so we just have to take it for what it is.”
David Edelman said although he and Kenneth were different ages, his parents, Ben and Francis, were “extremely close” friends with Allan and Adele.
“My mother got a call from Ethel Funk to tell her of Kenneth’s passing, and she went the next day to be with Adele,” he recalled. “There was a story circulating at the Finkel home then that my mother told me, that Kenneth had been in an office, heard a commotion and went outside. A grenade was thrown and several people were injured, and Kenneth was killed. Later, the story came out about him cleaning his weapon and it going off … there was a memorial room to Kenneth in the Finkel home with memorabilia. My mother sent them a birthday card each year on Kenneth’s birthday after he passed.”
Murray I. Finkel, writing in “The Finkel Family Memoirs,” noted that Kenneth's grandfather — identified as Pop — was upset that his hermetically-sealed coffin could not be opened so that Kenneth's prayer shawl could be worn. The family's rabbi assured them it was OK for it to be placed on the outside of the coffin before burial, he said.
A post directed to Kenneth on virtualwall.org from Steve Gilliland reads, “As my adopted brother, you will always be in our thoughts and prayers. You taught me the ways to see a clearer path in life. Rest in Peace.”
Kenneth is honored on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. His commendations include:
• National Defense Service Medal
• Vietnam Campaign Medal
• Vietnam Service Medal
• Army Presidential Unit Citation
• Vietnam Gallantry Cross
• Army Good Conduct Medal
• A Bronze Star Medal was presented posthumously, according to a newspaper article included in "The Finkel Family Memoirs."
He is buried in the Finkel family section of Wellwood Cemetery in East Farmingdale, a hamlet in the town of Babylon on Long Island, New York.
'Almost legendary thinker'
“As for Kenny, he seemed to me like an almost legendary thinker, as if Leonardo da Vinci lived just up the road.” — David Frank
College friends' recollections
“It was a long time ago. I had been living and working overseas. Several months after my return home, I was talking to a college friend from Emory who knew about Ken's passing. She shared that information with me since she guessed that I may not have heard about Ken's death. I was stunned, of course. No one expects their young contemporaries to die. But since Ken and I had not been in close contact for most of that year, it was not the emotional blow it would have been had we been talking or meeting several times a week, as had been the case when both of us were in school.
“My primary reaction, apart from the personal sadness, was the sense of waste. For the world to lose someone like Ken just seemed so wrong. He was so smart, witty, laugh-out-loud funny and a great singer. He had so many gifts, and all of us friends thought he would do great things. He had a remarkable creative sense as well.
“What a shame that we lost him so young!”
Judy Williams
“I knew Ken as a great friend while attending Emory University in Atlanta and later, briefly, in graduate school at the University of Georgia, Athens. He had a brilliant intellect and wacko sense of humor, doing Inspector Clouseau impressions and bearing a striking resemblance to Peter Sellers. I remember the day he stood on the steps of the boarding house in Athens, dropping out of his studies, leaving to join the U.S. Army, having been recommended as a volunteer in Army intelligence by some relative of his who worked in the Pentagon. He said, 'I just want to get it over with.' It was less than a year later and he was dead. He has not been forgotten.”
T.C. Floyd, from fold3.com (a veterans website associated with ancestry.com)
'Exemplary professionalism'
A newspaper clipping that did not include the name of the publication is in "The Finkel Family Memoirs" and titled "Bronze Star Medal Is Presented Finkel" with a "Posthumously" subtitle. The citation with the medal states:
“During the period April 1967 to September 1967, (Cpl. Kenneth I. Finkel) consistently manifested exemplary professionalism and initiative in obtaining outstanding results. His rapid assessment and solution of numerous problems inherent in a counter-insurgency environment greatly enhanced the allied effectiveness against a determined and aggressive enemy. Despite adversities, he invariably performed his duties in a resolute and efficient manner. Energetically applying his sound judgment and extensive knowledge, he has contributed materially to the successful accomplishment of the United States mission in the Republic of Vietnam.
“His loyalty, diligence and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest tradition of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Army.”
