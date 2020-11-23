'He had the best heart': Shaheen recalled as carpet pioneer, 'generous'

In 1954, Shaheen Shaheen decided to leave Katherine Chenilles, a successful family business. According to historians Randall L. Patton and Davis S. Parker in their book "Carpet Capital," Shaheen traded his share in the company back to his relatives in return for a furloughed building on Green Street in Dalton, and he and his wife Piera used their life savings to found World Carpets.
The couple grew the business into one of the largest privately-owned carpet companies in the world and one of the first carpet companies to integrate manufacturing and distribution. Shaheen Shaheen, 92, passed away on Thursday.
"He was really a remarkable man," said Carpet and Rug Institute President Joe Yarbrough. "He was part of the first generation of entrepreneurs who built this industry. They were men and women who had a vision and took risks to make that vision a reality."
Shaheen was born in Chicago and graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a bachelor of science in industrial engineering in 1949. After graduating, Shaheen became a minority partner in Katherine Chenilles, later Katherine Rugs. He and Piera moved to Dalton shortly after their marriage in June 1951.
World Carpets grew rapidly after its founding.
"His contributions to the carpet business were tremendous," said former Shaw Industries president Julian Saul. "World was one of the first mills, maybe the first, to sell directly to retailers. In the early days, they all sold through distributors. He put warehouses in major cities, four or five of them, and had his own fleet of trucks."
"He was also the first guy that I know of who did continuous dyeing," Saul said. "They were doing it flat-bed, where the carpet pulled up and it went back and forth and then did it again. It was intermittent. He did rotary, which was continuous."
Shaheen's son John said his father knew that a firm has to "stay on top of the technology to survive."
"But he also knew that the technology had to serve the consumer, to produce a quality product at an affordable price," he said.
Shaheen Shaheen and Piera set up profit-sharing and health care programs for their employees. They set up a scholarship program for the employees’ children that provided college tuition for more than 2,000 students. They also set up a program to help employees who had not graduated high school earn their GED.
"He was generous with his employees," said Angela Shaheen, John's wife. "He was generous with his family. He had the best heart. He loved learning. He was a voracious reader, and he wanted to encourage learning. All the time with our children and grandchildren he was teaching them things, about the sunrise or minerals or dinosaurs."
John Shaheen said his father was a devout member of the Jehovah's Witnesses.
"His faith was an important part of his life," he said.
Shaheen Shaheen was inducted into the World Floor Covering Association Hall of Fame in 1994. In 1998, Mohawk Industries acquired World Carpets.
"Shaheen Shaheen was an industry pioneer whose innovations in manufacturing, product development and marketing made World Carpets one of the most successful flooring companies in America," said Jeff Lorberbaum, chairman and CEO of Mohawk Industries.
Lorberbaum recalled Shaheen as "an adept entrepreneur who worked tirelessly to grow his business by investing in leading technology, finding great talent and creating exceptional value for his customers."
"Shaheen’s energy was boundless. In his 80s, he would run up a steep flight of stairs faster than people one-third his age," Lorberbaum said. "He and Piera cared deeply about the individuals who worked for them, and they invested in improving the quality of life for their employees and the greater community. Shaheen leaves behind a wonderful legacy as a business leader, philanthropist and good friend to many people in our industry and beyond."
Memorial service arrangements will be announced by Love Funeral Home.
