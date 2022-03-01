Engineer Derek Craft, second from right, of the Whitfield County Fire Department and telecommunicator Raina Hall, far right, of Whitfield E-911 hold Life Saving Awards presented to them during the Feb. 16 county commission meeting by Chairman Jevin Jensen, left, and Commissioner Barry Robbins. Not pictured is Lt. Justin Hutcherson of the fire department, who teamed with Craft and Hall to rescue an elderly man trapped in a burning home in January.