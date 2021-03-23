After he got out of the Army, Ronnie Cagle was pumping gas at a station in Cleveland, Tennessee, when he heard a man hollering at him.
“Somebody kept yelling my name across the parking lot, and I didn't know who the heck it was,” said Cagle, who served two tours in Vietnam and then became a drill instructor. “So I raised up and he started walking toward me and said, 'Aren't you Sgt. Cagle?' I said, 'Oh, my God, this is somebody wanting to kill me.' He said, 'No, I wanted to thank you. You're the reason I'm still alive.' He was in basic under me, and he survived Vietnam.”
After those two tours in 1965-66, Cagle served at Fort Knox, Kentucky, training recruits in boot camp. It was there he learned his older brother, Jimmy Cagle, had been killed in Vietnam while riding in an armored personnel carrier (APC). Ronnie Cagle could not be located prior to a March 17 profile of his brother in the Daily Citizen-News, but contacted the writer after his wife's sister read the article and called them.
Ronnie Cagle, 75, said they grew up on their grandparents' farm after their father, A.J. Cagle, was killed in World War II. He said his brother, Allen James Cagle, dropped out of Murray County High School, while he went on to graduate in 1963. But Ronnie was drafted before Jimmy since Jimmy had married.
“I was upset by the fact he was killed when he shouldn't have been drafted, because he was a sole survivor at home,” Ronnie said last week. “I never got an answer why that was done. The draft board in Murray County couldn't tell me why; they didn't have an answer. Married people didn't last long in Vietnam, because they were more concerned about home than they were about saving their (rear end).”
Ronnie recalls being dressed in “the full uniform of a drill instructor” during the funeral service at Fullers Chapel Methodist in north Murray County, the church where the boys were raised.
“My father gave his life as well, so it kinda bothers me that the government can force people to go to war, give them a gun and tell them to go kill people,” he said. “And now today, they want to take weapons away from you and say you shouldn't have them. So I'm a little confused on that part.”
Ronnie stayed in the Army seven-and-a-half years, then worked with Pitney Bowes (mailing and shipping services) for 15 years.
“If the government asked me to defend our country again, I'd tell them to kiss my rear because I don't owe 'em nothing,” he stated. “I gave them what they asked for, and they don't ever have to ask me again.”
He was asked if the man at the gas station made him feel better at the time about his military service.
“It did, because I was mean to them,” he replied. “That was in the good days, when you really did basic training. You tried that today, you'd be in jail. But like he said, he survived Vietnam.”
