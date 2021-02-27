'He was a pretty good brother': Michael Nations was the first Whitfield County man killed in action in Vietnam

In all likelihood, the thump of a mortar round being launched and its telltale whistle were the last sounds Michael Clay Nations heard on Earth. At age 20, he was the first young man from Whitfield County killed in action in the Vietnam War.
Nations was an infantryman with 1st Platoon, B Company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry of the legendary 101st Airborne Division. His tour of Vietnam began on Dec. 28, 1965, and he died at the Battle of Hill 86 less than nine months later on Sept. 17, 1966, according to the virtualwall.org website.
Nations “died outright (as a) ground casualty (from) multiple fragmentation wounds,” the site states. He was the son of James Clay Nations and Heather Jean Keesler, and is buried in West Hill Cemetery.
His older brother, Jim, recalled “we didn't have much of a childhood” while growing up.
“It was mostly farm work,” he said. “When there wasn't no farm work, we went to school, and when there was farm work and they needed more help, we didn't go to school. We started out as kids in Dug Gap Valley. Daddy worked for the city of Dalton and finally we moved to Dalton, and I was living there when he was killed.”
The Nations boys attended Valley Point School, Fort Hill and then Dalton High. Michael graduated DHS in 1965.
“He volunteered for the Army, like I did,” said Jim, who served three years on active duty in Germany, then re-enlisted and built 27 years in the Tennessee National Guard.
“Because of having to work so much, we never was what you'd call close,” Jim said. “The day I turned 17, I belonged to Uncle Sam and was gone. We never did run around much together, because he had his friends and I had mine. He was a pretty good brother and never got into trouble, and it seemed like everybody liked him.”
A sister lives in Texas, but Jim said they've pretty much lost contact with one another.
“He had already gone into the Army by the time I'd gotten out, so I never did see him,” he continued. Going into the Army, however, meant the brothers “got to eat all we wanted to.”
Nancy Gallardo, Michael's niece, said she has trouble remembering him because she was “real little.”
“I have some things about him my mother gave me,” she said. “I know he only had a month to go and he would have been out.”
'They were gung-ho'
Don Thompson was also in the class of '65 with Michael Nations, and was “surprised” when he enlisted within a year after their graduation from Dalton High.
“Michael was the last person in the world you would imagine being a gung-ho military kid, because he was so meek and mild, non-athletic, non-outgoing, just as calm and nice a kid as you ever wanted to be around,” he said. “But as we got closer to graduation — I know he and Charles (Beavers, also killed in Vietnam) were friends — they were gung-ho about signing up and going to Vietnam. They both volunteered.
“Charles went into the Marines and Michael went in the Army. That's what I remember, anyway. Mike had already made sergeant within a year — when I saw (the) initial article (in the Daily Citizen-News requesting information on Vietnam vets killed in action), I was amazed. Obviously, he turned into a real good soldier.”
Thompson noted, “It's a sad thing — kids go in different ways. You're great friends for a few years at one point in your life, then you never see them again. That's a travesty of our existence, I suppose.”
He remembers Nations was killed a week before he went back to the University of Georgia for his sophomore year.
“I read it in the paper, and it just stunned me,” Thompson said. “You're kids, and you just don't think about it until somebody like that gets killed. I never really talked to anybody after Vietnam, (because) a lot of people didn't really want to talk about it. We didn't push the issue, and I never really found out much about them at all except who they were.”
Nations died at the Battle of Hill 86, near the village of Tuy An in Phu Yen Province. According to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall of Faces, Nations' unit was “attacked and overrun by an overwhelming superior enemy force employing numerous grenades, satchel charges (explosives) and automatic weapons supported by mortars and machine (guns).”
Jim was asked about Michael making sergeant in a year's time.
“In a combat zone, rank does move kinda quick — and you can also get killed real quick. Sometimes it's just the next guy that's available (who gets promoted),” he pointed out.
Attacked during monsoon
Jim has read extensively about the Battle of Hill 86.
“What I gleaned from it was that they had well made their mark because they were good at what they did — they were a hunter-killer team,” he began. “They'd move into an area, set up there for a day or two, then get another mission and go do it. But this time they had been in this area on Hill 86 for two weeks and really gotten lax in what they were doing because nothing was happening. I've seen it time and time again ... ”
Jim said he read from one source that the CO, or commanding officer, “had got just as lax as everybody else.”
“They were near a village and they let the people in the village come through there,” he relayed. “(The CO) evidently didn't check out his interpreters well enough because one of them was a VC (Viet Cong). Like you'll see in a movie, the VC will get in an encampment like that and mark off targets for mortars or whatever. So this happens right under their noses, and there were all kinds of VC — local VC and regiments — around them all the time. But nobody had bothered (the U.S. forces).”
The night the VC picked to attack was “in a downpour during the monsoon (season).”
“So, of course, everybody's going to hunker down because of the rain,” Jim said. “Nobody likes to be wet, unless they're swimming or something. On top of that, the villagers disappeared. But they wouldn't notice that in the middle of the rain, they'd have figured they'd be hunkered down in their hooches (huts) too.”
The assault began at 0030 in military time, or 30 minutes after midnight. Jim believes his brother was probably killed immediately.
“The first mortar round that hit went directly into a machine-gun position, and I figure it might have hit Mike's position and killed them right away,” he said. “There were over 100 VC that fell in on them that night. They came by (the U.S.) positions and threw satchel charges in on top of them. So it just literally blew them all to pieces. According to (the report), they found 50 satchel charges after the battle that hadn't gone off. There were seven guys that were really badly wounded, but the VC came back through and were stealing equipment and killing anybody that moaned, or whatever.
“It wasn't a good time.”
Ten men were killed and 15 were wounded on Hill 86, according to an online history of the 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. One man was promoted to major posthumously due to his “courageous” actions.
Michael was a squad leader in 1st Platoon, and received the Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Combat Infantryman Badge, Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Marksmanship Badge, Parachutist Badge, Army Presidential Unit Citation and Army Good Conduct Medal, according to honorstates.org.
Homages to Sgt. Nations
“Dear Sgt Michael Nations, thank you for your service as an Infantryman. Saying thank you isn't enough, but it is from the heart. It’s a New Year, but not necessarily better. Time passes quickly. Please watch over America, it stills needs your strength, courage and faithfulness, especially now. Rest in peace with the angels.”
Lucy Micik
“Michael was the kindest, caring person I knew growing up. He was loved by all and had a heart of gold. Look at that face and you see the goodness of his soul shining through. I met Michael when we were teenagers; his dad married my aunt, so we were cousins by marriage but became sweethearts. He lived in Georgia and I lived in Florida, so we saw each other once a year. When I broke up with Michael, he quit school and joined the Army. I had been married a year when I found out about Michael's death. I still hurt and mourn the loss of such a caring, loving guy.”
Bonnie Andersen
“As an American, I would like to thank you for your service and for your sacrifice made on behalf of our wonderful country. The youth of today could gain much by learning of heroes such as yourself — men and women whose courage and heart can never be questioned. May God allow you to read this, and may he allow me to some day shake your hand when I get to heaven, to personally thank you. May he also allow my father to find you and shake your hand now to say thank you, for America and for those who love you. With respect, and the best salute a civilian can muster for you, Sir.”
Curt Carter
From the website for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall of Faces (vvmf.org).
