Pauline Beam was taking some of her vacation time from work, lying under the Murray County sun to work on her tan. One of her older brothers, Raymond, approached.
“He came out and talked to me and asked me to take him to Dalton to reenlist,” she said. “He dropped out of high school and got drafted in 1965, and served that tour of duty in Germany. I took him to Dalton, but I didn't go in with him. I remember I was sitting in the car and said, 'Now, Raymond, don't go in there and sign up for Vietnam' and he said, 'I know, I'm not going to.' Then when he came back out — I don't know if that recruiting officer had talked him into signing up for Vietnam or not — and got back in the car and I said, 'Well, what happened?' and he said, 'I'm going to Vietnam.'”
Army Pfc. Raymond Beam, 24, was killed in action on Sept. 13, 1968, one month after arriving in Pleiku Province. He was a member of A Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry "Cacti" Regiment of the 4th Infantry Division, and the son of Mose Prince and Ada Emberson Beam. He is buried in New Hope/Kilgore Cemetery.
There were nine children in the family, although the oldest, Roy, died as a baby. Then came (in order) Marvin, Charlie, Wilma, Dorothy, Raymond, Irene, Pauline and Claude. Raymond was the fourth man from Murray County killed in action in Vietnam, just 26 days after Gary Robert Cruse lost his life in Tay Ninh Province.
“We grew up playing together on the lower end of Murray County,” Pauline said. “We had a farm, and all my brothers liked to hunt and fish. Holly Creek ran through our property.”
Another sister, Wilma Bramblett, remembered her younger brother as “always kind and good.”
“He was always good to everybody,” she amplified. “He liked to ride bicycles and be outdoors a lot. We lived out in the country on a dirt road — it's Prince Beam Road now — on a farm. We didn't have a great big farm with crops, but we always worked in the fields hoeing cotton and picking cotton.”
Pauline said the late Sheriff Charles “Judy” Poag actually renamed the dirt thoroughfare from Spring Place-Ball Ground Road to Prince Beam Road because he had to make so many trips down to that area of southwestern Murray. A first cousin, Hazel Smith, lived around a quarter-mile from the Beams.
“We played together growing up,” she said. “He was born in February (1944), and I was born in June, we were that close in age. We were back and forth to each other's houses a lot, all the time. He had sisters and we played together, and spent the night together. His father and my mother were brother and sister.
“There was a hill beside our house, and we'd ride a wagon or a sled down that hill and different things you did as kids, played marbles and jumped rope — but I don't know about Raymond jumping rope. We were in the same grade at school, Spring Place, but I didn't see him much after we got through school. I'm not sure he went on to high school, he may have started but he didn't finish.”
Winning the 'cat's eye'
Bobby Ridley went to grammar school at Spring Place with Raymond.
“He was a classmate and a good friend. We played marbles and he was a heck of a sharpshooter. We'd win everybody's marbles, and there was a store across the road from school. We'd get permission to go over there and buy an extra bar of candy, because we would sell those marbles back to some of the guys that lost them!” he said with a laugh. “They'd lose those pretty cat's eye marbles, and when they lost their famous cat's eye they'd want it back.”
The murraycountymuseum.com website contains an interview with the late Larry “Red” Swanson, who remembered he and Raymond and some other boys collected and repaired damaged bicycles.
“Once word spread, neighbors often gave them old bikes,” the site states. “They used the scavenged parts and pieces to assemble working bicycles for most of the kids in the neighborhood, for many their first and only bike. Later, they turned the same talents into working on cars — especially Raymond's 1937 Chevy.”
Youngest sibling Claude Beam also recalled those days.
“Raymond attended Spring Place and thought a lot of our principal, Mr. Carl Davis,” he said. “Growing up, he liked to work on bicycles and could practically build his own bicycle. He would just take different parts of bikes and put them together and make a bicycle. Then he loved working on cars and getting out and hot-rodding.”
Claude said Raymond also had “a great respect” for Sheriff Poag.
“He had talked to him right at the time he was going over there; Judy was kinda like an inspiration for him, a father figure,” he said. “Looking back on it, he had a lot of friends in school. I think he maybe only went one year in high school, and went into the service after his ninth-grade year. He also had a lot of respect for our school bus driver, Frank Brindle.”
The last time Raymond was with Poag, he asked the sheriff if he would stop by a church for a few minutes so he could “make things right with God,” the museum website states, adding, “Knowing (he) was about to ship out to Vietnam, (Poag) stopped and let Raymond meet with the minister.” After he was killed, the sheriff told Raymond's family about it.
How he died
On the day of his death, Raymond's unit was on patrol. An action report of the 35th Infantry said the unit received “small arms fire from the south, approximately 100 meters from their location. They have three WIAs (wounded in action) — one shot in the chest and legs — (and) they are still receiving small-arms fire, negative mortars or grenades; they also request a dust-off (medical evacuation) and gunships (helicopters). Weather is foggy, also request a penetrator (device for air rescue in densely-wooded areas) and basket (stretcher) for dust-off. At 1238 (just after noon), commanding officer Wandke reports men at SRP location are in bad shape and need dust-off now.
“At 1300 hours (1 p.m.), Capt. Wandke informs us that dust-off and gunships are on station (at the scene where they were called) ... At 2147 hours (9:47 p.m.), witnesses from contact stated that at 1155 hours with the elements in a clear area, an unknown force with an estimated five automatic weapons fired. The KIA took one round; it is believed he died instantly.”
The next day, Sept. 14, at 11:21 a.m., members of the 1st Platoon, B Company, 2/8 Infantry, found Pfc. Beam's body. They were still looking for a missing radio and an M-16 (never recovered and likely taken by the enemy), meaning Beam may have been the radioman — many times the first target since he could call in air power. The museum site states Raymond was the only soldier in his unit killed that day.
Pauline said the family “didn't know for a long time” Raymond was actually an infantryman. She was asked how they learned of his death.
Getting the news
“Let me settle down here for a minute,” she replied, becoming emotional. “I worked at the E.T. Barwick Mills in Dalton, me and my sister, Irene, worked there, the old plant at Riverbend Road. My mother was at home by herself. A big sergeant came to tell her (mother) the information that he was missing, and at that time we didn't have a phone. She asked him to bring her to tell me and my sister. He said, 'I will, but I have to go tell his wife next.'”
Raymond had married but was separated from the late Delores Allen, an Ohio girl he met when she visited relatives who lived near the Beams.
“So (the sergeant) went and told (Delores) — she lived out on Highway 225 — and then he brought my mom and Delores to Barwick Mills. The switchboard operator had called and asked me to come out into the office. I worked in the billing office and my sister worked in the office across the hallway, and they called her. I knew whenever I stepped out there what it was,” Pauline continued, tearfully. “He died on Sept. 13, that was a Friday. They came on Monday morning to tell us that he was missing in action, and they came back the next day to tell us he was dead. I have a feeling they knew all along he was dead, but didn't tell my mother at first because she was alone.”
Pauline remembered her mother had a premonition at home one day before they got the news.
“Mother had a feeling something happened after she heard a gunshot,” she said.
Claude was 18 when Raymond was killed, and “didn't realize that he was going to go over there and not come back.”
“I thought he was just going to stay a few months and then come home,” he said. “I was so young at the time, and you know how teenagers are. (The funeral) was very, very sad, especially for my parents. Because when he was brought back, he was in a sealed casket and we weren't allowed to view the body. It really hurt me, and it was sad seeing my sisters hurting so bad.”
Dale Sluder, also a Vietnam veteran, remembers Raymond from their school days.
“He was maybe two years ahead of me,” he said. “I am close friends with his sister, Pauline Beam Witherow. I also graduated with his brother Claude ... I made benches for the four killed from Murray County and we presented them to the families. I engraved their names, units and date of death on them.”
Bobby Ridley came home from Vietnam at the end of July 1968 and was possibly the first person in Murray County to learn the news about Gary Cruse being killed. In mid-August, an Army officer flagged him down on the road as he was driving to work and asked directions to the home of Robert and Maebell Cruse. A month later in mid-September, he learned his old friend and classmate Raymond Beam had been killed.
“It was devastating, because I knew Raymond all my life,” he said, adding that he went through basic training in Fort Benning with Jimmy Cagle, the first man from Murray killed in Vietnam in June 1967.
“I think of Raymond a lot, and know where he's buried,” said Bobby. “I visit his grave occasionally — of course, Gary's buried there where Raymond's buried — and it's just so sad.”
Claude mentioned that Jay and Rachel Jordan, the parents of Vietnam veteran Jerry Jordan — who was killed 13 months earlier in August 1967 — also went the extra mile in reaching out to his family.
“They had just gone through the loss of their son, but they still took time out to come and spend time with my parents,” he said, becoming emotional. “A lot of other people in the community came and spent time with my parents, so it was like an outpouring from the community. The other families who had lost their sons (the Cagles and Cruses), they showed great respect for my parents too. There's just many, many wonderful people in our community that showed love and support.”
Pfc. Raymond Beam was awarded a Bronze Star for Merit, according to the Coffelt Database of Vietnam Casualties. The Bronze Star is awarded for “a heroic or meritorious deed performed in an armed conflict … it is a signal of their sacrifice, bravery and honor while serving their country,” according to medalsofamerica.com.
Other commendations include the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
More can be read about the life of Raymond Beam at murraycountymuseum.com. All museum excerpts in this profile are used with permission.
Author's note: The 35th Infantry "Cacti" Regiment got its nickname after being formed from three other infantry regiments along the Mexico-U.S. border at Douglas, Arizona, in 1916 during World War I.
'A far more dangerous place'
Word spread fast in Murray County in August 1968 that a third native son, Gary Cruse, had been killed in Vietnam. Families all around Chatsworth and surrounding communities spoke in hushed tones, especially those whose sons were in the military.
The murraycountymuseum.com website records one of those conversations.
“Pauline Beam Witherow remembers well a conversation from August 1968. Several members of the Prince Albert Beam family were sitting in the yard as darkness approached, discussing the news that had shocked Murray County that day. The Army had notified a neighbor that their son, Gary Cruse, had been killed in Vietnam … Pauline's brother, Raymond Beam, had just been deployed to Vietnam. News of Gary Cruse's death made the Beams realize that Vietnam was a far more dangerous place than they might have earlier thought.
“As the conversation neared a close, Raymond Beam's mother, Ada, told them with sadness, 'We're probably going to have to go through the same thing ourselves.' Afterward, some of the Beams wondered if their mother might have had some sense that Raymond was going to be killed.
“Less than a month after that conversation, on Friday, Sept. 13, 1968, Raymond Beam was killed by multiple fragmentation wounds in South Vietnam's Pleiku Province.”
Used with permission
'It's a very expensive freedom'
Stoney Ponders was 7 years old when his uncle, Raymond Beam, was killed in Vietnam. Although he said he remembers his uncle “vaguely,” seeing the impact of his uncle's death on his family has been profound.
“For years, they thought he was blown up because they would not let them open the casket at the funeral home,” he said. “When he died, my grandmother (Ada) never got to see him. But then a few years ago, we found out he was actually shot in the chest by a sniper while out on maneuvers … the tragedy in all that was my grandmother never got to see him. Therefore, she would never let herself believe that he was dead. She was always thinking that he was coming back one day. She never got over that; it was sad.”
As a funeral home owner, Ponders knows the importance of a family getting closure after a death.
“Had my grandmother been allowed to see him, she would have been faced with the reality that he was really dead and not coming back,” he said. “She could have started the grieving process, but she never let herself do that. That instilled in me as a funeral director the importance of a family seeing their loved one after they pass away. You have to reconcile in your heart and your mind that yes, they are gone and they're not coming back.
“That was the horror of it to my grandmother.”
In 2002, he took his mother, Dorothy, and Aunt Wilma to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.
“My grandmother wrote poetry and had actually written a poem about Raymond, and one of my sisters had it framed,” said Ponders. “We took it, and my aunt and mother left it at The Wall because they archive all those items that people leave there. To see them there at The Wall, it was like seeing them reliving his death; they never really got over him dying.”
A memorial display at Ponders Funeral Home includes the four men from Murray County killed in Vietnam, some servicemen killed in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the brother of Stoney Ponders' father who was killed in Belgium in World War II.
“Freedom is a word that is not free,” he said he's realized. “It's a very expensive freedom. I think sometimes it's because war doesn't affect us, and we've been at wars for over 20 years now. Everybody's daily lives go on, but we have to realize there's families that are torn apart, like my grandparents. They never got over that. Both of my grandmothers were Gold Star mothers (lost their sons in a war). Life isn't long enough to get over the death of a child.”
Remembering Raymond
“Thank you for your service to our country so long ago, sir. The pictures of you as a young boy who never had a chance to lead a long and fulfilling life reflect another life taken way too soon.”
John Fabris, June 12, 2021
“Dear Pfc. Beam, thank you for your service as a 'grunt' (infantry). It is still the Christmas season, and we are thankful for you. It is a new year, which makes it far too long for you to have been gone. Watch over the USA, it still needs your courage. God bless you. May the saints and angels be at your side. Rest in peace.”
Lucy Conte Micik, Jan. 1, 2017
“Thank you, sir, for paying the supreme sacrifice for the sake of others. I am a student at Gridley High School in Illinois, and am doing an extra-credit project on the virtual wall. I cannot imagine the horrible circumstances you were put through in your dedication to serving America. I can only hope that if I am put in a similar situation, I will have the courage you possessed in laying down your life for Americans. Your actions will never be forgotten.”
Timothy Kaupp, April 10, 2003
From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall of Faces
