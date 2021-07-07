Editor's note: This is the tenth in a series of stories profiling the veterans of Whitfield and Murray counties who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.
Like many other boys in grade school, Debra Parker Cooper said her brother Don was mischievous “but didn't have a mean streak.” He also was her protector.
“Back in those days, we went to North Dalton (Elementary) School, from kindergarten on up to eighth grade,” she said. “So even though we were seven years apart, we went to the same building in the beginning. He would walk me to school and walk me home. He figured he could pick on me because he was my brother, but nobody else could. He would fly into the face of anybody that said anything to me, because I wore these horrible thick glasses, and you know how kids are mean when you're little.
“He was always protecting me … he was always my hero, even before he was killed in Vietnam.”
U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Donald Frederick Parker, 21, died in combat in My Loc, Quang Tri Province, on Jan. 20, 1968. His tour of duty had begun in March the year before, and he was scheduled to come home in just 40 days. The son of Ezell and Trenna Caylor Parker, he was an amphibious assault vehicle crewman in A Company of the 1st Amtrac Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III MAF (Marine Amphibious Force).
Donald graduated from Dalton High School in 1966 and “joined right away,” said Debra. He received three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with Valor for his heroic actions, according to news reports and those who served with him. The Bronze Star and last Purple Heart were awarded posthumously.
Growing up with a big brother who was killed left Debra with some memorable stories.
“Don entered some kind of contest in Dalton when he was a young boy, and the grand prize was a car,” she recalled. “It looked just like the actual car, except it was a smaller size. The car actually ran but was not allowed on public streets because it sat so low to the ground that regular car drivers wouldn’t be able to see it.”
Evidently, Don had a feeling he should be there when the winner was announced.
“On the day of the drawing, Don begged mom to take him downtown so he could see who won,” Debra said. “Mom didn’t want to because she didn’t think there was any way Don would win, and she knew he would be disappointed. Finally, she gave in and they went downtown to the drawing – and guess what, Don won! He was so excited!”
The temptation to take the mini-car out for a spin was too strong.
“A few days later, Don decided he was going for a drive and of course, as the tag-along baby sister, I had to go too,” said Debra. “We actually snuck out of the house and took off in the car. The police stopped us downtown and followed us back home so we did not get run over. As you can imagine, we were in a lot of trouble, but Mom was so happy we were alive that she just kept hugging us. However, that miniature car was sold in the next few days – no more childhood driving for us.”
She remembers begging her brother to take her with him once he was able to drive a real car.
“I wanted to go everywhere he went,” she said. “I remember one time one of his friends saying, 'Why is she with you?' And he said, 'You need to shut up – that's my sister! She can go anywhere she wants to with me.' We were very close.”
Don was a prolific letter writer after his deployment to Vietnam. Debra still has most of them.
“In some of them he just talked about light things, home and missing Momma's pinto beans and stuff like that,” she related. “But every once in a while we'd get one and he'd really tell us it'd been a rough week, we've had a lot of battles and those kinds of things. But most of the time, he tried to stay on the other side not to worry Mom. He wrote me and he wrote to my aunts. He was really good about writing everybody.”
His death
Debra said one letter stated he was on a list to come home on March 1, 1968.
“He had a short time left, and of course, letters back then were really slow,” she noted. “We were probably reading some of his letters when he'd already gotten killed.”
Treena worked at the One-Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaners in downtown Dalton, and was on the phone with one of her sisters when two Marines in dress blues stepped through the doorway.
“Mom started to scream, because she knew,” Debra said. “Marines don't walk in dress blues unless they're coming to see you with an announcement. So she knew.”
Debra was in class at DHS, and knew something was up.
“There used to be a car lot owned by Ray V. Sane across the street (from the school),” she said. “He was a real good friend of the family, and came to get me. I thought, 'Why is Ray coming to get me?' And I kept saying, 'Ray, what's going on? What's going on? Is it Grandma?' Because my grandmother was a lot older and I thought she'd had a heart attack.
“I just didn't even think it could possibly be Don. But Ray wouldn't tell me. He just said, 'I need to get you home.' Momma told me, and she was just out of it. The house was full of people. It took us two weeks to get his body, it was just a really slow process to get him back.”
Debra said her mother felt guilty for giving her OK that allowed Don to join the Marines.
“It took a long time for me to make her understand if he'd gone to the Army he'd still have gotten killed,” she said. “(I told her) then you would have felt bad because he didn't get to be a Marine, and he wanted to be a Marine. That was his goal. As far back as I can remember, he talked about wanting to go into the Marines.”
The funeral was “a blur” to her.
“Don was going to come back and work for Farrell Stroup at Stroup Funeral Home, so they handled (the service),” she said. “I was 14 and had never really gone through anything like that with someone I was so attached to. They called from the funeral home and told us we could come, because Momma wanted to know that (military officials) had told us the truth. So she had Farrell make sure.”
When they went to the funeral home, her cousins hovered around her.
“I remember saying, 'Will y'all get off me?' Luckily, they didn't get off me, they stayed right there behind me,” she recalled. “Because as soon as I saw his face, I fainted … I woke up on a bench. It looked like Don, but his lips were kinda swollen ... we were lucky he was in the shape he was in – a lot of the boys came back in pieces … If (Momma) hadn't seen him, I think she would have searched for him forever.”
The funeral at Mount Rachel Baptist Church in north Dalton had three preachers, including the Rev. G.A. Handy and a Rev. Tyson. There was a graveside military service at Whitfield Memorial Gardens.
Debra believes Don would have been a “real asset” had he survived Vietnam.
“Even now if I run into someone from school who knows me, I've never heard anyone say anything bad about my brother,” she said. “Even the girls – because you know how mean boys are in high school – would say Don was the only gentleman who opened doors for us instead of picking on us, or flip our dresses up or do nonsense like teenage boys do. I would have like to have seen him with a family because he loved kids. Of course, he was just a kid when he left.”
Commendations for Lance Cpl. Donald Parker include the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal. The Bronze Star with "V" was awarded posthumously.
On the front lines with Don Parker
Two Vietnam combat veterans in Lance Cpl. Donald Parker's unit spoke about serving with him when he was wounded, and later killed.
Sgt. Nick Bianchi of New York was with Don when he was wounded the first of three times.
“I was his first crew chief when he came over, and I think we were at Da Nang at that time. We were in a fairly decent-size operation to take a hill along the coast of the South China Sea at the Cua Viet River, it was called Hill 31,” he said in a phone interview. “Once you got on top you realized why they wanted it, because you could see well into the demilitarized zone (DMZ). You could see their guns and artillery pieces. We assaulted it the first day and got to the top and knocked out a bunker, and then they withdrew us for some reason.”
The next day, the Marines took the hill.
“Our company was in a staggered line looking down over rice paddies and into the DMZ,” Bianchi recalled. “We started getting mortared, there was one mortar (launcher) in the ville down below us. It would go off, you'd hear the thump and then it would wound somebody.
“Then from the north you heard a loud boom, and a shell landed in front of us (and) threw us down into the rice paddy. Then another boom and it landed behind us. Then one landed short and one went over our heads. We were bracketed. We had guys laying everywhere (wounded) from the mortars, and we just grabbed everybody and bailed off the hill. We were receiving some small arms (fire), I believe it was, then we heard a boom and the whole top of the hill lit up with smoke.”
Don was just three or four feet away from Nick when he was hit with shrapnel.
“I believe it was in the left leg somewhere,” Bianchi said. “He couldn't move, so three of us grabbed him and drug him to an amtrac (amphibious tractor) that was supporting us, and threw him inside. Then we all got in. That was the action we were in, it was taking that hill. Luckily I think most of us got off, because the top of that hill was nothing but smoke from the rounds landing. I think we lost two men somewhere on that first or second day. We had a lot wounded, and I'm pretty sure that was Don's first Purple Heart.”
His second Purple Heart possibly came from shrapnel to his upper body, since late Dalton mortician Farrell Stroup told family members he noticed some there, according to Parker's sister Debra Parker Cooper.
Cpl. Alan Brown, of West Virginia, was also with the 1st Amtrac (amphibious tractor) Battalion, and was not far from Don when he was killed.
“They dismounted A Company and put us on the ground as grunts (infantry),” he said by phone. “We were in a small fishing village, Cua Viet, about five miles south of the DMZ right on the Gulf of Tonkin, east of Dong Ha. We were called out to the most northern part where we operated in; there was a sighting of NVA (North Vietnamese Army troops). The amtracs took us up there, and we had barely gotten on the ground when they called us back and told us 3rd Platoon had been hit at a little village called My Loc.”
The unit was taken back by amtrac and started to sweep through the village after dismounting.
“We were hit with heavy machine gun and small arms fire,” Brown recalled. “The NVA were dug in and waiting for us, and Don was killed within five minutes maybe; he was 50 or 100 feet from me. I was having to be on the machine gun, so I set the machine gun (up). I knew we'd lost a Marine, I didn't know who it was at first. And, of course, you know how word spreads. We found out it was Don. We actually lost 13 Marines that day (in the company). In fact, there's a stained-glass window in the chapel at PI (Parris Island) remembering those Marines.
“Don was the only one killed out of my platoon. I was busy, but we were taking fire from a pagoda, and Don was moving toward that. A sniper is what took him out. We had several wounded that day (in the platoon), but only Don died.”
Brown was asked what he remembered about Don. Before answering, he chuckled.
“Don had that North Georgia way of acting, he was a fun guy to be around,” he said. “He told us one time his ambition was to be a mortician. We had set in one night and it was pretty scary in the dark and we didn't know what was going to happen. We were kinda chatting among ourselves, telling about our ideas of what we wanted to do (in life). And he brought that up and we all kinda thought that was a little strange, but Don got along well with everyone and he was a good guy.
“Hardly a day goes by that I don't think about some of those guys.”
Brown is also familiar with another young man from Dalton killed in Vietnam who was profiled in the Daily-Citizen News on June 9.
“We have another Marine buried in Dalton, his name was Charles Beavers,” he said. “I've been to Don's grave, and I was wandering around the cemetery. If I remember correctly – it's been awhile, we were waiting for Debra (Parker Cooper) to get there – and I stumbled on (Beavers') grave. I didn't even know Charles was from Georgia, let alone Dalton. I was really surprised; his headstone is not too far from Don's.”
Brown then learned something about Daltonians.
“We were going to meet Debra for lunch and I decided to take her flowers,” he said. “I stopped there in Dalton, I can't tell you the name of (the florist). The lady asked if she could help me, and I said yeah, I told her what I wanted, a vase of flowers. She said, 'Do you mind me asking what these are for?' and I said no and kinda told her a little bit about what was going on.
“She went back and fixed us a nice arrangement that was just perfect. She said, 'Is this all right with you?' and I said, 'It's wonderful, it's great. What do I owe you?' She said, 'You don't owe me anything. Those flowers are on us.' I thought that was nice, but you're down there in Georgia where people used to be like that, and I guess they still are.”
Bianchi also had a semi-humorous recollection of Don.
“On one of his first nights of watch, he tried to explain to me how he was practicing to be a mortician – we ended that conversation real quick,” he said with a laugh. “I said, 'Not here, Don, not now!'”
Parker awarded Bronze Star with Valor
Lance Cpl. Donald Parker was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with a "V" for Valor posthumously “for heroic achievement” in combat on the day he was killed, according to an article in the Daily Citizen-News in 1968.
The newspaper noted it was the fifth medal awarded to Parker, who also received three Purple Hearts. His third Purple Heart was bequeathed after he was killed in action on Jan. 20. The medal citation reads:
“For heroic achievement … as Company A was moving into a blocking position in Quang Tri Province to assist an Army of the Republic of Vietnam and Popular Forces unit which was in imminent danger of being overrun by a battalion-sized force of North Vietnamese troops. Lance Cpl. Parker's platoon was ambushed and came under intense enemy fire causing numerous friendly casualties.
“Observing three wounded men in areas exposed to continuous enemy fire, he, along with two other companions, fearlessly moved across 200 meters of open terrain to administer medical aid and evacuate the Marines from the hazardous area.
“Upon reaching the side of his fallen comrades, Lance Cpl. Parker completely disregarded his own safety and remained in his exposed position to help the injured.”
According to the Coffelt Database of Vietnam Casualties, the unit received a “heavy volume” of hostile fire, including RPG “rockets” (rocket-propelled grenades) and artillery.
Donald Parker died of a “gunshot wound to the left side of his chest from hostile rifle fire” while engaged in action against the enemy, the Coffelt website states.
VVMF Wall-of-Faces
Not Forgotten
“I'm proud to say I served with you in Vietnam with the 1st Amtrac Bn. You and 46 others gave their all during my tour. RIP, you are not forgotten.
"Semper Fi."
G. Mike Correll
“I was with Donald when he was killed. We were in the 2nd Platoon, A Company, 1st Amphibious Tractor Bn. Donald died that day trying to rescue a wounded friend. Donald was a blond-haired, fun-loving boy. Always happy. I can remember the last name of the guy who was shot in the leg during that firefight, McVey. He was later rescued. Donald didn't suffer. He was shot in the heart and died instantly.”
Robert Jordan, Dallas, Pennsylvania.
May 22, 1999
A Friend in Nam
“A hero from 2nd Platoon – they called us the Am-Grunts!
"Donald, It's been 37 years to the day you were killed in Nam, saving fellow Marines (I was next to you). I still have the dreams, and wonder why you died and I made it back that day when death was so close. I will never forget you. Semper Fi, my friend!”
Louie from Boston, Massachusetts
Jan. 20, 2005
“I was there also. Donald ran out with bullets flying to save two wounded Marines in an open field. I was one of the five to run out there. He was the fourth, I was the fifth. Forty years ago you helped save those ambushed scouts and died instantly for your fellow Marines. I was right next to him. He was a true hero. I also was wounded two months later. Would like to hear from any of the guys.
"Semper Fi."
Lance Cpl. Louie (Lucky) Sirignano, Somerville, Massachusetts
Aug. 29, 2003 & Jan. 18, 2008
“A real hero. Don died saving the life of a fellow Marine, it's been 39 years ago today. I cannot, nor will I, ever forget.
"Love you brother, rest in peace.”
Alan Brown, brother Marine
Wellsburg, West Virginia
Jan. 20, 2007
“I'm just passing through to say that you are thought of today. My father was in Vietnam also; he made it home but lost his best friend out there, and you were someone's best friend too. I am a stranger to you, but I share the same loss and sadness. You were way too young for this, and I am sorry you didn't get to grow up. Thanks again, and you are a hero to me.”
Alicia Tammaro, Revere, Massachusetts
Jan. 20, 2007
“'He which hath no stomach to this fight let him depart. But we in it shall be remembered. We few, we happy few, we band of brothers! For he today, that sheds his blood with me, shall always be my brother' (W. Shakespeare). Rest in peace, brave soldier, you have not been forgotten. May God bless you for your sacrifice!”
Manny G., fellow veteran, 1969-70, An Khe
Union Gap, Washington
Jan. 20, 2008
“Noticed that there have been few comments for several years and just wanted to say you are remembered on the date of your loss.”
Marine Sgt. Rob Pearce, Vietnam, 1966-67
Jan. 20, 2014
“This man has given of himself everything he could so that his brother Marines and the people back home could live a more peaceful life. This gift of his life shows the greatness of this hero. Heroes don't wear a cape or a mask. No! They wear Marine green. As each day passes, we must take the time to remember what this hero gave up so that we could live in a free society. Thank you! Semper Fi, Hero, you are not forgotten.”
Marine vet John O'Donnell
March 17, 2014
