Editor's note: This is the eighteenth in a series of stories profiling the veterans of Whitfield and Murray counties who lost their life during the Vietnam War.
Back in the day, a Christmas tradition in area schools was to have students pick names and purchase gifts for one another. Harold Green attended second grade at Dawnville Elementary, and had a better idea.
“Harold didn't get this one girl's name, but he got her a present anyway,” classmate Quinn Jackson remembered. “Everybody was like 'Wow, you weren't supposed to get her a present.' But he liked this other girl and got her a present rather than the one whose name he picked.”
Years later, Army Sgt. Harold Alfred Green's name would appear on an enduringly solemn place — the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C. Green, 19, was killed on June 17, 1970 — 11 days before his 20th birthday — in Bien Thuan Province. He and another soldier died from wounds sustained as they were trying to disarm a claymore mine; it detonated while they were serving in a light weapons unit of the 2nd Platoon, B Company, 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment in the I Field Force.
Harold was the son of Alfred C. Green and Artell Cleo Ogle Green. His siblings were Harold Leon Green, Gerry Lee Green, Arthur Jimmy Green and a half-sister, Linda Fay Green, according to findagrave.com. He is buried in Good Hope Baptist Cemetery, and is the last of the 17 young men from Whitfield and Murray counties who were killed in action or died in Vietnam.
It is believed Harold did not finish high school since his name is not listed in the Whitfield County Alumni Directory published in 2001. Quinn said he was a 1969 North Whitfield High graduate, and they were in the same grade at Dawnville Elementary. Harold began his tour of duty in Vietnam in October 1969, according to honorstates.org, and another source said he may also have served a tour in Germany.
William Green was Harold's first cousin, and remembers seeing him at reunions.
“I think they lived over in Dawnville,” he said. “We didn't get to see him every weekend, but we all played together when there would be a family reunion at the rec center or at my momma and daddy's place over on Westbrook Road. They had a big field there and we'd all get out there and play ball.
"We had one ball back then, and if you hit it over in Garland's pasture you had to go find it. Alfred, his daddy, would always get out there and play with us. He was like a big kid hisself. There were shade trees and a picnic table, and we'd cook hamburgers and hot dogs or whatever on the grill, and make ice cream.”
Quinn and Harold were good friends during their grammar school years in Dawnville.
“Harold was a lot of fun,” he said. “We rode the same bus and laughed and cut up together a lot. Sometimes we'd try to talk like old men. We were kids in the seventh and eighth grade.”
They also played football together as Dawnville Tigers.
“Harold was a big guy, a great lineman, the best lineman on our team,” he continued. “I remember when we won the county championship. When we went out on the field, the coach told Harold, 'Look, every play I want you to line up right on that center's nose, and every time they hike the ball I want you to hit him.' So Harold says OK, and about halfway through the second quarter that boy was on the bench out of the game!”
Quinn called Harold “a gentle giant.”
“He just took orders well; he wasn't the smartest guy in the class, and sometimes had trouble reading out loud when they called on him,” he said. “As far as us hanging out after school or visiting one another, we didn't ever spend the night with each other, but we'd always sit together on the bus and just had a lot of fun going to and from school.”
Anne Knowles was a close friend who lived near the Greens.
“Harold lived up at Deep Springs, two houses from us,” she said. “He was the oldest, I believe, of five kids. His mom Artell was my sister's friend. I think I was maybe 14 or 15 — I had to sneak out to go to the drive-in or just 'drag Main' — my sister would let me go, but not Mom. Harold was always very kind and considerate to me and all the kids around there.”
Anne recalled carefree days in the northeast Whitfield community.
“Harold had a horse and he pastured it in my sister's pasture,” she said. “We would often ride together. He had a 1958 Chevy, I think, it was kinda teal green. He sure was proud of that car. My sister had six kids and when Harold's mom came over we would always play ball or yard games with all of them. He loved his siblings, especially the one just below him, Gerry.
“Harold was a great person. I don't ever recall him hanging out with any other friends. I actually went to Valley Point and he went to North Whitfield. I stayed with my sister on weekends and in the summers, that's how we met. I don't believe he graduated; he helped his single mom a lot with his siblings. We dated some before he left for the Army.”
Getting the bad news
William served in the Army in Korea, and believes Harold did a tour in Germany before reenlisting.
“Back then, they would offer you sergeant's stripes to reenlist,” he recalled.
Quinn saw Harold before he left for the Army.
“When he went to Vietnam, he came by my house in his uniform to visit me because he was shipping out the next morning to go to boot camp,” he said. “I remember we talked for awhile, and I was telling him, 'Harold, when you come back I want to see your stomach all skinned up from crawling — don't stand up!' Then the next thing I know I got word he was coming home in a casket.”
William said a phone call notified his parents Harold had been killed.
“I think his momma and daddy was divorced at the time,” he said. “It seemed like we'd just graduated in 1970 when he got killed. It was one of those things where you don't never know what's going to happen (in the military).”
The funeral became drawn out.
“It took a good while for them to get (his body) home,” William remembered. “And his grandpa and some (kinfolk) were out in Arizona, I think they were going to California on vacation. They had to get the (Georgia) state patrol to get a hold of the state patrol out there to run 'em down. They kept him a little over a week — I believe it was at Love's (Funeral Home) — and finally got the family members home. I can't remember if they flew home or if they all drove back straight through. They were all wanting to come to the funeral.
“He's buried at Good Hope, and I don't know if (vandals) hit it with a hammer or what, but they knocked his picture off his tombstone. I think they replaced Harold's picture and they knocked it off again. Harold was a fighter. If you riled him up he would fight, but he was a good guy.”
Anne said Harold didn't tell her he was leaving for the Army, but she found out from his mother.
“I remember being hurt and mad at him — I never saw him again,” she said. “When I found out he was killed in Vietnam, I was devastated — we were all devastated. He was only in (the Army) for a short time, then off to basic (training) and straight to Vietnam.”
Quinn recalled the sadness.
“I remember going to the funeral home and seeing him laying there,” he said. “I couldn't believe it. Years later, I went online and found his name on The Wall and saved it just for saving's sake, because I think about Harold a lot. That wasn't a very popular war. But you couldn't have run across a better fellow than Harold.”
Anne also will never forget.
“I will always remember him, and he will always hold a special place in my heart,” she said. “All these memories are coming to the surface, and it makes me want to go visit his grave site.”
Sgt. Harold Green received a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service, according to the history of the 50th Infantry Regiment, for “distinguishing himself by outstanding meritorious service in connection with ground operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam during the period of 1 November 1969 to 17 June 1970. Through his untiring efforts and professional ability, he consistently obtained outstanding results ...”
Green also received the Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal.
A 'very bad day'
An after-action report on the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Association website (ichiban1.org) includes witness accounts of the deaths of Harold Green and James Powell of the 2nd Platoon of B Company.
“(They) went out to recover a mechanical ambush (and) took a squad-sized element of approximately eight men for security,” the report states. “The device detonated, killing them both. Evidence from witnesses are inconclusive as to whether or not the device had been tampered with. As such, casualties are officially listed as 'non-hostile.'”
Patrol member Leonard Strand remembered, “As was my normal duty, I was to have been the 'point man' for the group going to retrieve the mechanical ambush. Green and Powell suggested to the lieutenant that they should take point as they had set up the device the day before and would better remember where it was located.
"As we approached the site of the mechanical ambush, I clearly witnessed Powell suddenly crouch with his fist up, indicating to the rest of us to stop and drop. As he began to rise up, while simultaneously trying to face us, the claymore (mine) detonated. At that moment I was knocked down by the blast, but (was) otherwise unharmed.”
Patrol member James Yankowski recalled, “Most of us believe Powell may have forgotten exactly where the (ambush) was located and set if off by accident. Our view of the event was blocked by the members of the patrol who preceded us, as we were traveling single file with the customary five yards between each man. In retrospect, this formation probably saved others from serious injury, but left Powell and Green in deadly positions.”
Company Commander Capt. Robert Camors was not on the mission, but stated afterward, “The site was reported as having no evidence the device was tampered with. There were no enemy sandal tracks in the area, and (it) was wiped clean by the blast. This was not an area where there were any villages or base areas where the enemy 'hung out' — instead, it was a high-speed trail the enemy used to travel back and forth between the mountains and villages where they got supplies and new recruits.
“This was one of the most tragic events of my command. My stomach still turns over when I think about it. I was at the surgery (facility) when they brought them in. It was a horribly vivid and very bad day in my life.”
Memories and accolades: Sgt. Harold Green
From the website vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces
“On the remembrance of your 70th birthday, your sacrifice is not forgotten. Hooah.”
Anonymous, June 25, 2020
“I was privileged to serve with Harold during Basic Combat Training at Fort Benning in July-September 1968. He was a fine person and a very good soldier, and was liked and respected by all. He had a great personality and wonderful sense of humor. He is a true hero and his family can be very proud of him.”
Lee Gentry, Aug. 4, 2018
“Harold, our time in the bush together was brief compared as times of our lives go, but we got to know each other pretty good. You, as all our squad members, became brothers. You taught me how to play 'House of the Rising Sun' on your guitar. I will never forget you as long as I live. (You were a) great person, well thought of and an excellent soldier. My prayers for you and your family.”
Ronnie Scott, July 2, 2018
“You never knew me. You served with my father, Albert Hall. Prior to my birth, you purchased a velvet painting of a horse and gave it to my father for me. Sadly, you were killed shortly thereafter. I plan to visit The Wall (Vietnam Veterans Memorial) tomorrow and bring home your etching, so that I may frame it with the painting you so generously gave me. Thank you.”
Allen Hall, March 24, 2012
“I just wanted to say thank you for serving this great country so that me, my wife, my kids and all of America can be free.”
Roger L. Flood, Dalton, May 31 (Memorial Day), 1999
