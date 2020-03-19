Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
In order to protect our clients, health department staff, residents and communities and to better shift our focus on the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic response, the North Georgia Health District is limiting services to only the most crucial public health services.
At all public health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties, these are the services that are currently offered until further notice:
• Birth control.
• STD/HIV testing.
• Immunizations for children 5 years of age and under.
• Tdap vaccinations.
• Hepatitis A vaccinations.
• Medicaid enrollment for women’s health and pregnancy.
• WIC (Women, Infants and Children) vouchers.
Protective measures in place at our county health departments include:
• Residents are urged to make an appointment for services.
• Visitors will be screened at health department entrances for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or cough, or if they have tested positive for the virus.
• To help limit the number of people entering the health department and maintain social distancing, adult clients are asked to enter the health department alone, instructing any other adults or older teens who may be accompanying them to remain outside or in their vehicle.
• Children who are clients are to be accompanied by one adult.
These measures are in place for the safety of our clients, health department staff, residents and communities.
Local county health departments in north Georgia may be reached at the following numbers:
• Cherokee: Canton, (770) 345-7371; Woodstock, (770) 928-0133
• Fannin: (706) 632-3023
• Gilmer: (706) 635-4363
• Murray: (706) 695-4585
• Pickens: (706) 253-2821
• Whitfield: (706) 279-9600
We regret this inconvenience to the public, but it is part of the North Georgia Health District effort to protect our communities as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For easy access to the latest COVID-19 updates and recommendations from both the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, log on to our COVID-19 Information for North Georgians web page at http://bit.ly/COVID19-Updates-NorthGA.
