Health district continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Health departments in North Georgia continue to make it easier for Georgians 16 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at public health clinics in Murray and Whitfield counties.
As some of these county clinics move from their current off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics back to the health departments and undergo some operational time changes, all the clinics will continue offering COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in, no-appointment-needed basis, but residents will still have the option to register ahead for a dose at gta-vras.powerappsportals.us or by calling (888) 457-0186.
As of Monday, public health COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations and operations will be as follows until further notice:
• Murray County: Murray County Health Department, 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road, Chatsworth. Monday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Moderna will be available.
• Whitfield County: Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd., Dalton. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Friday: 8 a.m. to noon. The Pfizer and J&J vaccines will be available, based on supply.
People who have received their first dose at one of these county health department COVID-19 vaccine clinics and have yet to receive their scheduled second dose will need to go to where the clinic is located as of Monday.
There is no Cost for the vaccine. Health insurance will be accepted, but only if it is presented. There will be no expense to any client.
Pfizer and/or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be offered, as listed above. Teens ages 16 to 18 are only permitted the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Due to rigorous storage requirements, Pfizer is only consistently available at the Whitfield County clinic.
To date, more than 158,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered by the six county health departments in the North Georgia Health District.
For more information about this and other public health services, please log on to the North Georgia Health District website at www.nghd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.