Health district makes information about vaccines available

The North Georgia Health District has compiled the most commonly asked questions and provided the best answers concerning the COVID-19 vaccines, based on information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
This information is available in the health district’s "Questions About COVID-19 Vaccine?" brochure, printed in both English and Spanish, and is accessible in both languages on the health district's website at nghd.org/news/media-releases/questions-about-covid-19-vaccine.
