Health district says call hotline for COVID-19 vaccine; website is down

North Georgia Health District officials are asking eligible residents to call the district's hotline to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health district includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Jennifer King, public information officer for the health district, said the website to make vaccine appointments is down.
"Due to high volumes of people trying to arrange COVID-19 vaccine appointments, our online server keeps failing, so we switched to our hotline: 1-888-881-1474," she said. "We ask that residents have patience if they encounter delays getting through there. We apologize for the inconvenience, but everyone can be assured that all who are eligible and want a vaccination at their local county health department will have an opportunity to receive an appointment for a vaccination."
The health district is administering the Pfizer vaccine at the Whitfield County Health Department and the Moderna vaccine at the Murray County Health Department. Both are a two-dose vaccine. When patients get their first dose, they will be given a card with the date that they should get their second dose. They should call the health department one week before that date to schedule an appointment.
Vaccinations are currently available for the following groups:
• Health care workers and those who work in health care facilities.
• Residents and staff at long-term care facilities who have not yet been vaccinated.
• Adults 65 years and older and their caregivers.
• Law enforcement and fire department workers.
The hotline operates Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
"We don't know yet when our website will be available again for registration but we are working on a resolution," said King.
The website when it is working is nghd.org/pr/34-/1271-covid19-vaccine-appointments.html.
For a complete list of where the vaccines are currently being administered across the state, go to dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site.
